Familiar faces: In series-ender, Union Springs baseball beats Moravia in extras

MORAVIA — Already county rivals, the Moravia and Union Springs baseball teams have become awfully familiar with each other in recent days.

For the Wolves, their opposition has been a welcome sight so far. For the Blue Devils, not so much.

Union Springs capped a three-game series against Moravia with a 10-4 win in eight innings Wednesday at Moravia High School. It's the Wolves' third win in three days against the Blue Devils.

The latest edition featured the biggest score differential even though the game required extra innings. Union Springs won 5-3 on Monday, then nabbed a 6-3 victory on Tuesday.

"We're extremely satisfied," said Union Springs first-year coach Bob Kime. "We threw two freshmen today and they were able to close the third game of the series for us. That puts us in a nice spot in the standings right now."

Motivated to salvage the final meeting between the two ball clubs, Moravia opened the scoring in the first inning on Eli Landis' run.

Union Springs answered in the second on the first of two RBI doubles by Jack Walters to tie it. The Wolves then took the lead, 2-1, in the third on Owen Kime's fielder's choice.

It'd be an uphill climb for Moravia the rest of the way. The Blue Devils tied the score twice in the final four innings, at 2-2 in the bottom of the third and at 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth on Aiden Kelly's two-run double.

After both teams went scoreless in the seventh, Union Springs exploded in extras. With the top of the order kicking things off, the Wolves sent 10 batters to the plate and scored six runs in the eighth, highlighted by Dustin Walawender's extra-base hit.

The Blue Devils loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth, but freshman Aaron Johnson struck out two of the final three batters to end the threat.

"We had some big hits when we needed to," Kime said. "Everybody came together. We were pretty clean after making some errors the first two games.

Johnson was also effective at the plate, finishing 4-for-5 (all singles) with three runs scored. Walawender (two runs, two doubles) and Walters (run, two doubles, two RBIs) added three-hit games. Evan Gable chipped in two singles and three RBIs.

In four innings of relief, Johnson held Moravia to two runs and struck out 11 for the win.

Luke Landis had three of Moravia’s four hits, two of which were doubles.

While disappointed in the outcome of three close games, Moravia coach Eric Gremli is pleased with the performance of his two pitchers. Eighth-graders Eli Landis and Noah Corbett provided four innings apiece that kept the Blue Devils in the game.

"Nobody wants to be swept, especially by a division rival. We want to compete for that division championship and we dug ourselves a hole," Gremli said. "On the other hand, the way we played tonight I'm feeling pretty good. We're young and inexperienced, but to get that experience of three back-to-back games will be huge in the future.

"I thought (pitching) was going to be one of our weaknesses. We've got depth. I knew I had two strong starters, but today was fun watching two eighth-graders battle against a varsity team."

Both coaches expressed satisfaction with the Major League-style series, a rare occurrence in high school baseball. One draw back was on display, however, later in the game when Union Springs wanted to turn to senior Nick Weaver to close out the game.

Because Weaver had thrown over 65 pitches in Monday's meeting, he was ineligible to hit the mound on Wednesday due to New York state's pitch count rules and required rest days.

No harm, no foul. Johnson was able to pitch the final inning and escape the jam. Now the Wolves will have a well-earned break to reset the pitching staff.

"Aaron wanted to go back out there and that was OK because we had a good lead," Kime said. "Pitching is a huge thing because the kids have aches and pains. (Starting pitcher Jack Walters) has been a horse, and we're building him up."

Union Springs (3-0) next plays Marathon on Monday at Wells College, while Moravia (0-3) travels to Southern Cayuga that same day.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.