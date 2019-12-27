AUBURN — It was a perfect start and a sweet ending to the Cayuga County Holiday Tournament for Weedsport boys basketball.
The Warriors came out of the gates flying in the tournament's championship game against Union Springs, beating the Wolves 78-57 Friday at Cayuga Community College.
Thanks to a 27-12 lead after the first quarter and a 44-26 advantage at half, Weedsport was able to coast to its fourth straight tournament championship.
"(Union Springs) definitely had our attention," Weedsport coach Jon Sgarlata said. "We certainly weren't going to take them lightly. We didn't get off to a good start yesterday and we kinda wanted to get off to a better start. We've kinda been struggling to score in the earlier parts of the game, but yeah, I don't think we could get off to a better start."
Jake Brown was named the tournament's most valuable player. He finished with 13 points. Brown was also one of Weedsport's key defenders on the perimeter — his tenacity against Union Springs' guards in the first quarter led to 10 points in the first eight minutes, many of which came in transition after defensive stops.
Teammate Justin Miles was also named to the all-tournament team. Miles didn't score, but like Brown helped lead the Warriors' defense.
"They're engines. They have motors and they don't tire very quickly, so they're able to play full-court, man-to-man defense against the other team's best guards," Sgarlata said of Brown and Miles. "It's their talent and their attention to always playing hard.
"When they're on the floor together ... we're really able to use our team speed."
Josh O'Connor was Weedsport's leading scorer as he ended up with 18, while Aidan Mabbett contributed 15.
Jose Reyes led Union Springs with 15 points, hitting two of the Wolves' three 3s in the game. Hunter Martin added 10 and Damon Brown scored nine.
Reyes was also named to the all-tournament team, along with Port Byron's Kody Kurtz and Southern Cayuga's Steven Sherman.
By virtue of two wins in the county tournament, Weedsport sits at 7-0 entering New Year's. With a significant chunk of their schedule still remaining, Sgarlata wants to see his team play with improved composure in the second half of the season.
"We need to be able to execute when we're not shooting the ball well and things aren't going our way," Sgarlata said. "Foul trouble and fatigue usually isn't an issue with us because we have a lot of depth off the bench, so the key for us is playing with better composure when things aren't perfect."
Weedsport is off until next Friday, Jan. 3 when the Warriors host Marcus Whitman, a state-ranked team from Section V. Union Springs plays again at home against Odessa-Montour on Tuesday, Jan. 7.