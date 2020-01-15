Fedigan's third period victory gives Auburn wrestling win over Oswego

Other wins for Auburn included Jamyr Grimes (145) by pin in 36 seconds, Lucas Hogan (170) on a pin in 1:52, Christian Hogan (113) with a pin in 1:20, and Bradley Boyhan (120) with a pin in 3:53.

Gage DeBois (195) won on a forfeit.

"A lot of guys got wins that they were supposed to," Corbett said. "Christian Hogan looked really good. Bradley Boyhan is coming along really nice as a freshman. Lucas did a really good job. A couple other guys made weight and got forfeits like they were supposed to, and without them we wouldn't get the win either."

Now with a handful of tournaments under their belt, Auburn has a good idea of who can potentially contend when team and individual sectionals start in a few weeks.

Last year Pirozzolo was the lone wrestler to clinch an individual title, but Corbett thinks others can contend as well.

"Most of our guys are pretty good individual wrestlers, so I'm sure they're gonna get a couple wins at classes and qualify for sectionals," Corbett said. "Our seniors and experienced juniors, like Luca, we expect them to go far in sectionals. I would say we have three or four guys that have a shot at winning a sectional title.

"It's amazing because last year was the first time we had one (Pirozzolo) in awhile, and this year we have a really good shot at getting a couple of them through."

