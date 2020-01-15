You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fedigan's third period victory gives Auburn wrestling win over Oswego

Fedigan's third period victory gives Auburn wrestling win over Oswego

AUBURN — "Win the third."

That's the namesake, abbreviated to WTT, that Auburn regularly hands out to the wrestler that comes through late in matches. 

With the match on the line, Ryan Fedigan did just that. 

Fedigan emerged with a big decision in the 132-pound bout to break a match tie and give Auburn a 39-36 win over Oswego Wednesday at Auburn High School. 

Entering that final match, the Maroons and Buccaneers were locked at 36-all. Fedigan trailed for most of the first two periods against Oswego's Wayne Earl. With less than 30 seconds left and trailing 8-7, Fedigan worked to a neutral position to earn one point, then secured a takedown to take a 10-8 lead. 

Earl gained back one point, but Fedigan held him off in the final seconds to secure the individual win and a victory for the Maroons. 

A perfect example of winning the third.

"All our guys work hard," Auburn coach Andy Corbett said. "If he won the third period, he was gonna win that match. He took the kid down twice in the third period, gave up one escape and ended up winning on his conditioning, because we work him hard."

Up until Fedigan's decision, no match to that point went the distance, either being decided by fall or forfeit. Luca Pirozzolo started the match by winning via disqualification. He led Ben Spedding 15-3 late in the first period, but Spedding was DQ'd for stalling tactics. 

Other wins for Auburn included Jamyr Grimes (145) by pin in 36 seconds, Lucas Hogan (170) on a pin in 1:52, Christian Hogan (113) with a pin in 1:20, and Bradley Boyhan (120) with a pin in 3:53.

Gage DeBois (195) won on a forfeit. 

"A lot of guys got wins that they were supposed to," Corbett said. "Christian Hogan looked really good. Bradley Boyhan is coming along really nice as a freshman. Lucas did a really good job. A couple other guys made weight and got forfeits like they were supposed to, and without them we wouldn't get the win either."

Now with a handful of tournaments under their belt, Auburn has a good idea of who can potentially contend when team and individual sectionals start in a few weeks. 

Last year Pirozzolo was the lone wrestler to clinch an individual title, but Corbett thinks others can contend as well. 

"Most of our guys are pretty good individual wrestlers, so I'm sure they're gonna get a couple wins at classes and qualify for sectionals," Corbett said. "Our seniors and experienced juniors, like Luca, we expect them to go far in sectionals. I would say we have three or four guys that have a shot at winning a sectional title. 

"It's amazing because last year was the first time we had one (Pirozzolo) in awhile, and this year we have a really good shot at getting a couple of them through."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Maroons 39

Buccaneers 36

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News