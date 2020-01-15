Fedigan's third period victory gives Auburn wrestling win over Oswego

AUBURN — "Win the third."
That's the namesake, abbreviated to WTT, that Auburn regularly hands out to the wrestler that comes through late in matches.
With the match on the line, Ryan Fedigan did just that.
Fedigan emerged with a big decision in the 132-pound bout to break a match tie and give Auburn a 39-36 win over Oswego Wednesday at Auburn High School.
Entering that final match, the Maroons and Buccaneers were locked at 36-all. Fedigan trailed for most of the first two periods against Oswego's Wayne Earl. With less than 30 seconds left and trailing 8-7, Fedigan worked to a neutral position to earn one point, then secured a takedown to take a 10-8 lead.
Big comeback by Ryan Fedigan to win at 132. Scored an escape and then a takedown for three points with less than 30 seconds to go in the third period, wins a 10-9 decision. pic.twitter.com/ypFnsmcFs5— Justin Ritzel (@CitizenRitz) January 15, 2020
Earl gained back one point, but Fedigan held him off in the final seconds to secure the individual win and a victory for the Maroons.
A perfect example of winning the third.
"All our guys work hard," Auburn coach Andy Corbett said. "If he won the third period, he was gonna win that match. He took the kid down twice in the third period, gave up one escape and ended up winning on his conditioning, because we work him hard."
Up until Fedigan's decision, no match to that point went the distance, either being decided by fall or forfeit. Luca Pirozzolo started the match by winning via disqualification. He led Ben Spedding 15-3 late in the first period, but Spedding was DQ'd for stalling tactics.
Other wins for Auburn included Jamyr Grimes (145) by pin in 36 seconds, Lucas Hogan (170) on a pin in 1:52, Christian Hogan (113) with a pin in 1:20, and Bradley Boyhan (120) with a pin in 3:53.
Gage DeBois (195) won on a forfeit.
Here’s a couple of 113 pounders. Christian Hogan comes away with a first-period win. pic.twitter.com/bjIWwT5IUt— Justin Ritzel (@CitizenRitz) January 15, 2020
"A lot of guys got wins that they were supposed to," Corbett said. "Christian Hogan looked really good. Bradley Boyhan is coming along really nice as a freshman. Lucas did a really good job. A couple other guys made weight and got forfeits like they were supposed to, and without them we wouldn't get the win either."
Now with a handful of tournaments under their belt, Auburn has a good idea of who can potentially contend when team and individual sectionals start in a few weeks.
Last year Pirozzolo was the lone wrestler to clinch an individual title, but Corbett thinks others can contend as well.
"Most of our guys are pretty good individual wrestlers, so I'm sure they're gonna get a couple wins at classes and qualify for sectionals," Corbett said. "Our seniors and experienced juniors, like Luca, we expect them to go far in sectionals. I would say we have three or four guys that have a shot at winning a sectional title.
"It's amazing because last year was the first time we had one (Pirozzolo) in awhile, and this year we have a really good shot at getting a couple of them through."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net.