Field Hockey All-Stars: Ellie Dann guides Auburn to resurgent season

Ellie Dann was in sixth grade when her physical education teacher, Rebecca Colella, suggested she try field hockey.

Despite zero background with the sport, Dann purchased the requisite equipment that summer and gave the sport a try.

"It was an experiment," Dann said. "When I first got onto the field, I was a little bit nervous because it was so new. Unlike other sports I've tried in the past, no one in my family had played before.

"Once I started playing and getting into it, it felt so natural."

Dann later advanced to the varsity level as a high school sophomore in the fall of 2019. That season, now as a center-midfielder, she helped the Maroons finish with a respectable 6-8 record during the regular season that earned a berth in sectionals.

The following season in 2020, the Maroons won only one game in eight outings.

"It was really motivating for us," Dann said.

Auburn's turnaround was evident early in the 2021 season. The Maroons won each of their contests in the Cayuga County Field Hockey tournament, ending what had become an annual tradition of bowing to programs like Port Byron or Weedsport.

The Maroons reeled off wins in their first five games of the season, and won eight of their first nine. Auburn finished with 10-5 record, ultimately falling to eventual section runner-up Fayetteville-Manlius in the section quarterfinals.

"It was inspiring because we were used to that pattern," Dann said. "Weedsport (who did not participate in the 2021 tournament) has such a strong program, but we know what we wanted. We made winning that tournament our goal for the preseason, and when the time came we put our plan into action. It set the tone for the entire season, and I believe that's one of the key reasons we performed so well was because of our attitude from the beginning."

While Dann is a capable scorer — she finished with 11 goals her senior season — her game isn't completely predicated on offense.

What stands out to Maroons coach Sarah Pitcher is Dann's leadership ability.

"Ellie's passion and commitment is evident during practice and games with her stick skills and knowledge of the game," Pitcher said. "As one of our team's leaders this year, Ellie's positivity and inclusiveness of all team members is what truly stands out to me.

"When you have someone like Ellie Dann on your team, embodying the idea of teamwork day-in and day-out, everyone is able to achieve more."

Dann actually began her field hockey career as a defender during middle school. She didn't made the switch to center-midfield until high school, and the position change allowed her to make an impact in all areas of the field.

"I definitely preferred center-midfield because it's a mix of offense and defense," Dann said. "I had the opportunity to find out how I play with others. I was also able to play more aggressive and shoot the ball, which is what I liked."

Field hockey is Dann's only sport and she plays it year-round. Now that high school season is over, she'll spend the winter months with the Syracuse Field Hockey Club, which features players with intentions of playing collegiately.

Dann hasn't made her own college decision yet, but has visited universities like RIT, St. John Fisher, St. Lawrence, and Villanova. Inspired by a class she took sophomore year called Human Body Systems, Dann plans to study neuroscience in college and continue her field hockey career on a club team.

Her final decision, she expects, will come by March. Until then, she can reflect on a well-rounded career with the Maroons.

"Something I would say I was proud of was that we were a very authentic team," Dann said. "We could really trust each other, and I feel we represented our program with a lot of pride. Our personalities meshed so well on the field and people saw that. That's why we performed the way we did."

