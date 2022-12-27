Field Hockey All-Stars: Sadie White's offense propels Port Byron to new heights

She changed sports. She changed positions.

In doing so, Sadie White changed Port Byron's field hockey fortunes.

No one in central New York was a more effective scorer than the Panthers' senior. Her efforts helped propel Port Byron to its second Section III title in four years, and the program's first trip to the New York state final four.

About Sadie White 2022: 32 goals, 6 assists, 71 points Career: 38 goals, 9 assists, 85 points Led Section III in scoring (2022)

Truth be told, though, White's participation needed some convincing.

White's field hockey days date back to seventh grade. While she enjoyed the sport, she "didn't love it" — a feeling encapsulated by her attempts, as a lefty, to play right-handed.

Her field hockey stick was set aside for soccer. But her preference for the pitch didn't last long. Enticed by the thought of playing with more friends and for coach Mindy Gilbert, White re-committed to field hockey. Though her planned sophomore season was canceled due to COVID, she returned for certain during her junior year.

"As soon as I saw her on the field, I thought it was a perfect fit and it was gonna work out," Gilbert said. "She blends in well with everybody and is a great kid to coach. She'll give you 110%, she listens to what you have to say and is gonna do whatever it takes for her to be successful. That makes her team successful."

White had a solid junior season as an attacker on the right side, helping the Panthers reach the Section III Class D semifinal.

The summer prior to senior season, Gilbert approached White regarding a position change to left attack — a spot that, for a right-handed shooter, can present some challenges.

"It's so hard to dribble on the left side. I was kinda mad at (Gilbert)," White said. "But after the first game I was so excited. I think I scored three goals in the tournament and was like, 'Gilb, this is perfect.' But it was also due to our team. Nothing would happen without our defense and our goalie stopping the ball, the defense getting it to the middies, and the middies getting it to us."

Reflecting on the season, White said expectations from the get-go were a return to the section final. But the season had a rocky start — doubles practices were plagued by rain and White recalls thinking, "I don't know how we're gonna win a game. We were just not in it."

"It's hard for them sometimes to see the bigger picture," Gilbert said. "I can look down the road a little bit. Once they clicked, they were able to move forward and obviously be successful. They had the goal of winning another sectional title and that's what they strived for and worked for."

Following a solid 7-3 start, Port Byron caught fire as the calendar turned to October. The Panthers won nine straight games, outscoring their opponents 50-7 during the stretch while claiming the Class D sectional title and Class C regional title in the process.

In that span of nine games, White scored 15 goals — including the eventual game-winner against Section VI winner Akron in the NYSPHSAA quarterfinals.

"It's crazy. I'm still speechless," White said. "I never thought I'd be part of a team like this."

While her scoring totals speak to her ability, White's grit sets her apart.

During softball season her junior year, White damaged her elbow and eventually needed surgery. Diagnosed with ulnar nerve syndrome, White continued to bat leadoff for the Panthers and was the catalyst for one of Section III's most prolific offenses — despite being unable to take a full swing.

Observing that toughness, coupled with obvious talent, Gilbert considers herself fortunate to have coached White for several years.

"She doesn't want to let down her teammates and she's very self-motivated," Gilbert said. "She'll give you whatever she has and will overcome any obstacle that's in her way to get there. That type of demeanor is such a positive attribute to the rest of the team. She will beg me to play sometimes even when she shouldn't, just because she wants to be out there.

"She's kind and helpful and does a lot of things to help her teammates and is encouraging," the coach added. "That goes above and beyond her skillset."

The Citizen's Field Hockey All-Stars Fall 2022 Field Hockey All-Stars: Sadie White, Port Byron Fall 2022 Field Hockey All-Stars: Brianna Broadwell, Cato-Meridian Fall 2022 Field Hockey All-Stars: Mallory Brown, Weedsport Fall 2022 Field Hockey All-Stars: Maria Burns, Port Byron Fall 2022 Field Hockey All-Stars: Gabriella Heim, Moravia Fall 2022 Field Hockey All-Stars: Finley Hogan, Auburn Fall 2022 Field Hockey All-Stars: Morgan Janas, Cato-Meridian Fall 2022 Field Hockey All-Stars: Gabby Jeffers, Weedsport Fall 2022 Field Hockey All-Stars: Mackenzie McDowell, Port Byron Fall 2022 Field Hockey All-Stars: Abby McKay, Port Byron Fall 2022 Field Hockey All-Stars: Brooke Proper, Moravia Fall 2022 Field Hockey All-Stars: Jordan Smith, Moravia Fall 2022 Field Hockey All-Stars: BB Wilson, Auburn