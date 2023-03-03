Five Cayuga County boys and girls basketball teams will play for section titles in their respective classifications on Saturday.

Those that win ensure trips to the upcoming New York state tournaments, which continue through the month of March.

Here are details for this weekend's games:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Moravia vs. Tioga — Section IV, Class C championship

4 p.m. Saturday at Tompkins Cortland Community College

The Blue Devils (21-1) are back in the section championship for the second consecutive year, and hope to make amends for last season's defeat to eventual state champion Newfield.

Moravia, the No. 2 seed in the Class C bracket, will face the upset-minded Tigers who have already beaten top seed Delhi in the quarterfinals and fourth-seeded Watkins Glen in the semifinals.

The highest seed remaining in the tournament, Moravia has been a cut above its opponents so far these playoffs, beating Greene by 29 in the quarters and Newfield by 22 in the semifinals.

Moravia's last section title came in 2017, the same year the Blue Devils went on to win the state title. This year's group hopes to follow a similar trajectory.

The teams played once earlier this season, with Moravia earning a 57-47 win Dec. 22 at Tioga.

Southern Cayuga vs. South Kortright/Andes — Section IV, Class D championship

4 p.m. Saturday at SUNY Delhi

The Chiefs (15-8) have not played in a section title game since 2014. On Saturday, they'll try to capture their first championship since 1985 and only the fifth overall.

Southern Cayuga, seeded fourth in the tournament, upset undefeated Morris in the semifinals on Tuesday behind 25 points from senior Brandon Vanacore.

While Morris entered this week's action with an unblemished record, it's actually South Kortright who owns the higher state ranking. The Rams, despite three losses on their resume, were slotted fourth in the most recent Class D rankings, one spot ahead of Morris.

South Kortright is also the defending Class D section champion. The Rams went as far as the state semifinal in 2021-22, bowing out to Section X's Heuvelton.

Should the Chiefs win, there'll be little time to rest on their laurels. Section IV's Class D champ will play in a state sub-regional on Tuesday at Yorktown High School.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Moravia vs. Union Springs — Section IV, Class C championship

2 p.m. Saturday at Tompkins Cortland Community College

This year's Class C title game pits two Cayuga County teams, and two teams vying for their first section title.

Both have reached the brink of championship glory in the last decade.

As a No. 4 seed in 2020, Union Springs reached the championship game but bowed to Unatego. Returning much of the starting lineup in ensuing years, the Wolves lost a chance to compete in sectionals in 2021 due to COVID-19, then lost on a last-second shot to Delhi in last season's semifinals.

Moravia's last appearance came in 2016. That season's Blue Devils, ranked No. 2 in the bracket, entered the championship game on a 19-game winning streak. But Watkins Glen put Moravia's title hopes to an end in a 57-51 game.

Moravia reached the section semifinals in the two ensuing seasons, but were unable to get over the hump.

Meeting for the third time this season, undefeated Union Springs has won both of the previous two matchups against Moravia, by a combined 13 points.

The winner would advance to the NYSPHSAA quarterfinals on March 11 against the Section III champion.

Weedsport vs. Cooperstown — Section III, Class C championship

1 p.m. Saturday at Onondaga Community College

While they're not league opponents, the Warriors and Hawkeyes have plenty of familiarity.

From 2013 to 2020, the teams met five times in sectionals including three Class C championship games. Cooperstown went 4-1 in those games.

The teams' near-annual meetings include the Class C championship games in 2013 and 2020.

In 2013, Section III split its Class C tournament into two brackets, due to the high volume of teams. Weedsport claimed the Class C-2 title, while Cooperstown won Class C-1.

The teams then met to determine which would advance to the state tournament, and it was the Hawkeyes that prevailed.

The 2013 team is Weedsport's last section title winner. This year's Warriors, who enter as the No. 1 seed in Class C (19-4) with a seven-game winning streak, hope to end the 10-year drought.