Football All-Stars: Bo Turo one of Section III's top two-way players

Playing both ways is a predicament common for small school football players.

Whether he's in the offensive backfield or defending the middle of the field, Bo Turo makes his presence felt.

Turo ran for 1,061 yards during the regular season, which tied for 10th in all of Section III, while also operating as one of Cato-Meridian's top tacklers.

Football, Turo said, has been the "biggest part of my life." He grew up in a family rich in talent — brothers Isaiah and Dante were stars for Mexico High School (Dante advanced to play at Alfred University). Another brother, Marcus, was an all-state selection for Cato-Meridian in 2019, while younger sibling Angelo is a current player for the Blue Devils.

"I'm the fourth-oldest out of seven," Turo said. "It's competitive. It's crazy. We share everything and there was always someone to play with. We were outside always doing things of that nature, always playing sports. All of us were pretty athletic."

Turo has played competitively since age 5 when he joined a flag football league. His varsity career actually began at Mexico as an eighth grader, prior to his transfer into the Cato-Meridian school district for high school.

The transition wasn't difficult. Turo found his new community welcoming.

"Honestly, it wasn't as difficult as I thought it was going to be," Turo said. "The program I came from, I came to a better one. There was a lot more opportunity. That's one of the reasons I did move.

"As far as the playoff, it wasn't too different than what we ran (at Mexico). I picked it up fast and it's been fun ever since."

Turo had an immediate taste of success at Cato-Meridian in 2019, as the Blue Devils won their first nine games of the season and advanced to the Section III Class C championship, before falling to Lowville at the Carrier Dome.

Over the next three years, the Blue Devils' dependence on their two-way star only grew. Entering senior season, Turo's goal was to lead Cato-Meridian back to the Dome, run for over 1,000 yards and score 20 touchdowns.

He accomplished his yardage goal. He came close in the scoring category.

None started the season hotter. Turo ran for 230 yards in a blowout win over Hannibal in the season opener, then had 243 in a dramatic comeback win over Onondaga in Week 2.

In the latter game, Cato-Meridian trailed by two touchdowns in the third quarter before Turo reeled off an 85-yard run that inspired the rally.

"In a game like that where it's so back and forth, it's whatever team breaks first and whatever team has the most heart. Whatever team can say, I'm tired right now but can push that to the side," Turo said. "That was a big win. It felt really good."

After a midseason lull, Turo exploded in the Blue Devils' final two games. He posted a season-high 254 yards in a losing effort against Beaver River, then capped off his regular season with a 173-yard, five-touchdown performance against Utica Notre Dame.

"He's been with us since he was a freshman, back in 2019 when we went to the Dome," Cato-Meridian coach CJ Hannon said after the game. "He's gotten better and better every year, and works so hard in the offseason. It pays off for him and tonight was a great night."

Turo's senior season did not have the storybook ending he hoped for. Cato-Meridian landed the sixth seed in the Section III Class D playoffs, which meant a trip to Beaver River.

The Blue Devils, who were one of Section III's top scoring teams, were shut out to end their season.

While Turo was picked for the exceptional senior game, reality soon set in that he might never strap on a football helmet again. As of now, he's interested in joining the workforce and learning a trade.

If this is truly the end, he appreciates all the special Friday nights Cato-Meridian provided.

"I really found this hometown and consider it my home," Turo said. "It was very inviting and everyone was kind to me. Now it's just become my family.