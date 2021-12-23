Football All-Stars: Skaneateles' James Musso puts own spin on quarterbacking

Baseball, known for its quirky superstitions, was James Musso's first sport.

Translating those oddities to football was no problem. As the backup quarterback for Skaneateles his freshman year, Musso observed his veteran teammates' insistence to "knock on wood" any time a positive statement was made.

Those players kept shards of wood in their socks during practices and games. Naturally when Musso became the Lakers' starting QB, he had to do the same.

"This play is gonna work."

Knock.

"We're gonna win this game."

Knock.

Even Skaneateles coach Joe Sindoni, acknowledging the strangeness of such a superstition, provided some assistance at the start of the fall 2021 season.

"During (training camp), coach Sindoni found a piece of wood from the construction they were doing near our turf field," Musso said. "He brought it over to me and said, 'This might be a sign.' So I kept it in my locker for every game and in my sock for every practice.

"Anything that someone could say that could possibly jinx us, I'd knock on my head and knock on the wood."

Said Sindoni, "(Musso) is the most superstitious player I've ever coached in 23 years. He's definitely a different breed."

Nothing could jinx Musso this season. The senior signal-caller led Skaneateles to the Section III Class C championship and an appearance in the New York state tournament, amassing 34 total touchdowns.

The latest in a stellar line of Skaneateles quarterbacks, Musso took to the position at an early age. He started his football career in kindergarten with the Auburn pop warner program and primarily played receiver his first few seasons. After moving to Skaneateles, youth coaches Mike Wamp and Shawn Comer — who later were assistants on the varsity team with Sindoni — noticed that Musso had a knack for throwing.

It helped that Musso had experience as a baseball pitcher, which helped him learn to throw. But the transition from throwing a baseball to football isn't the easiest. As a pitcher, as Sindoni described, everything from the wind-up to the stride is long, while in football throws are typically made in a condensed space.

"As a younger kid when you're learning and developing, it's a little harder because your releases are different," Musso said. "In baseball, you want to get your arm around and throw as hard as you can. In football it's more of a quick release, like a flick of the wrist. When I was younger I think I struggled with that ... but I kinda got used to it and settled in."

Musso was also fortunate to have a front-row seat to Skaneateles' section title teams in 2017 and 2018 — first as an eighth-grader when he charted offensive plays, and then as a freshman when he was backup to former New York state player of the year Patrick Hackler.

When it was Musso's turn to start as a sophomore, he shined. In his first varsity start, he threw seven touchdown passes on only 16 pass attempts in a win over Holland Patent. Musso threw 23 touchdowns in his first four games, and the Lakers reeled off four straight wins to start the 2019 season.

"The first thing that stuck out about him as a player is that he had a great arm," Sindoni said. "He throws the ball with a tighter spin than any kid I've ever had, and it was natural. He has a natural throwing motion and big hands.

"When we beat Canastota in 2019, they were really, really good. The wind must've been 40 mph and (Canastota) could not complete a pass, but James was able to throw it. The wind didn't really bother him."

Musso admits Skaneateles' hot start prompted overconfidence for the team, and the humble pie was delivered in the second half of the season. The Lakers lost three of their next four games, and that served as motivation entering his junior year.

That junior year did not go as planned. Due to COVID-19 concerns, high school football was pushed to the spring athletic season and Skaneateles was only able to play three games.

Musso reflected on the odd season with positivity. During the shutdown, because school facilities were unavailable, Lakers players gathered at the village park to practice, or met at each others' houses to weightlift multiple times a week.

That work immediately translated in Musso's senior season. Skaneateles won its first nine games of the year and defeated General Brown in the Section III title game, behind Musso's three touchdowns and 149 yards on only 14 attempts.

"This year was a culmination of what we had been working on toward the end of the 2019 season when we got pushed around," Sindoni said. "There was a lot of buy in, and a lot of that is leadership on James' part."

Noting Musso's big arm and ability to throw despite non-traditional height for a quarterback, what impresses Sindoni most is Musso's ability to absorb infinite amounts of information.

"This year, the realization hit me that he picks up everything, all the way down to what equipment we wore on each day or what plays we ran," Sindoni said. "I wouldn't say it's photographic memory. When something is important to you, you pay more attention to it and you're gonna dial in more than anything else.

"He'll still send random texts about a play he could've made that could've won a game. This is so important to him, and that's why he remembers everything. We've talked about our mantra of being 'All in.' He's the personification of that."

A three-sport athlete, Musso is currently in basketball season and will play baseball for Skaneateles in the spring. After that, he'll continue his baseball career at Le Moyne College.

His football career, outside of pickup games with other alumni, is over. Musso admits there's "a lot of mixed emotions" about saying goodbye to a sport he's played since childhood.

"You don't really realize how fun it is until it's over. We talked to some youth teams through the year, and I remember telling the kids, 'All of us wish we could be in your shoes. Just have fun,'" Musso said. "Looking back, it was an unbelievable ride and we had a lot of fun. I have to thank my teammates and coaches a lot ... it's been hard but it's bene a lot of fun. I wouldn't change it for the world."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.