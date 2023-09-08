AUBURN — Auburn football was eager to return to the field, following a difficult opening game last weekend at Niskayuna.

With a dominant win over Central Square in the Maroons' home opener, all is forgiven.

Boosted by a 51-yard touchdown run from Lee Joyner on the team's opening drive, Auburn blasted the Red Hawks 49-20 on Friday at Holland Stadium.

With the win, the Maroons return to .500 on the season (1-1) — and eased tensions after an eye-opener against a difficult team a week ago.

"We had no excuses for last week," Maroons coach Dave Moskov said. "We were back to full power and you saw that tonight. The team was able to do what they did all summer long."

The early touchdown certainly helped.

"That always makes things better," Moskov said. "You're always nerved up that first game at home. To get the first win feels great."

Joyner's long run was a preview of what was to come. Of the Maroons' seven touchdowns, six were on the ground. Kemauri Perry, the team's leading tailback who did not play last week, reached the end zone three times on runs of 2, 3 and 7 yards.

Perry finished with a team-high 109 yards on 21 attempts.

Sophomore quarterback Matt Smith had a rushing touchdown on a sneak early in the second quarter, then threw for his first career varsity touchdown in the fourth on a 77-yard pass to Robert Williams.

"(Perry and Joyner) are out workhorses out of the backfield, and Matt Smith did a fantastic job managing the offense," Moskov said. "He made a couple great plays on his own and was able to throw the ball down the field. But no doubt about it, those two backs mesh beautifully with our offensive line."

Kyle Driscoll wrapped up Auburn's scoring output with a 15-yard scamper in the fourth.

Save for two scores late in the fourth quarter, the Maroons' defense swallowed up Central Square's offensive attack. Auburn racked up eight tackles for loss, including four from Isiah Council alone.

Council also had a sack. Johntae Smith and Brayden Durant each recovered fumbles.

With the changes within the Section III divisional format — Auburn's current Class A-1 conference includes only three other teams with Corcoran, West Genesee and Whitesboro — there's an opportunity afforded to schedule some atypical opponents.

Early in its schedule, Auburn is taking advantage. After traveling to Section II's Niskayuna last week, the Maroons again hit the road for Week 3 as the team travels to Section IV's Binghamton.

Auburn has not faced Binghamton since the Maroons' season opener in 2015.

"We love to travel," Moskov said. "We used to think going to Rome was a long trip, but all of our trips this year are an hour and a half to two hours. I think it's important to get out of section and see other schools. For us to get another non-league game in there before the Corcoran game is going to be huge, to help us keep getting better and prepare us for that showdown."

