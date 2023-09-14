Auburn football is a storied program.

On Friday night, during the Maroons' home opener against Central Square, Auburn celebrated its rich tradition.

While the current team was trouncing the Redhawks on the field, over a dozen players from Auburn's undefeated 1972 team were presented on the field. The team, along with coaches Greg Behuniak and Tony Locastro, were also introduced as a group during halftime.

Auburn's 1972 team is one of several during the program's history to reach the undefeated milestone. That season included victories over central New York foes such as CBA, Corcoran, Henninger, Nottingham and Central Tech.

The team's pursuit of perfection continued with blowouts over Utica and Watertown the ensuing weeks. Bishop Ludden was one of the few threats to the Maroons' mark, but Auburn pulled through by a score 25-18.

Among the members of the 1972 team was Buddy Hardeman, a dual-threat quarterback who, following his collegiate career at Iowa State University, played two seasons for the National Football League’s Washington Redskins.

Hardeman was also an inductee to Auburn's athletic hall of fame, in the inaugural class in 2001.

Prior to the game, Hardeman spoked to the current Maroons in the locker room.

"With the 1972 team coming into the locker room, that really set the tone for the game," current Auburn coach Dave Moskov said. "The place was rocking. The fans were fantastic."

Auburn has posted two undefeated seasons since the 1972 team. The Maroons went perfect in 1975, then waited until the shortened spring 2021 season to replicate the feat.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

As Auburn legends strolled the field on Friday night, a current player made his case to someday join that rarified air.

Defensive end Isiah Council thwarted Central Square's offensive attack, posting nine total tackles, including four for a loss, and a sack.

Council, who is a senior, is already getting looks from various FCS programs according to Moskov.

"He's just a beast," Moskov said. "He's 6 feet, 4 inches, has been a starter for us already for three seasons and is a captain. You're not gonna meet a nicer kid off the field, in terms of the classroom and the type of person he is.

"On the field, he's just dominant."

GAME OF THE WEEK

Jordan-Elbridge at Skaneateles, 6:30 p.m. Friday

This week will mark the first time in four years the nearby Onondaga County rivals will meet on the gridiron.

Jordan-Elbridge, which rejoined classification this year after a few years as an independent, has displayed a prolific offense so far this fall with 80 points through two games.

Much of the production has come from quarterback Nixon Karcz. Through two games, Karcz has 378 passing yards and five passing touchdowns, to go with a whopping 359 rushing yards and four rushing scores.

Skaneateles, meanwhile, looks to bounce back after a disappointing 30-6 loss against Lowville last week.