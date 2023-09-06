This weekend, high school football season in central New York begins in earnest.

While several Cayuga County-area teams took advantage of Week Zero opportunities last week, all seven local teams will be in action this weekend.

In doing so, many will be welcomed into new competitive situations.

With its schedule release earlier this year, Section III announced it was reconfiguring its divisions in hopes of eliminating the increasing amount of independent teams in central New York.

That trend included Port Byron/Union Springs and Jordan-Elbridge.

Last fall Section III featured 13 independent teams, up from 10 in 2021 and seven in the spring 2021 season. The increasing amount of independent programs created scheduling conflicts within Section III, as independent teams cannot play teams within classification.

The new divisions eliminated that issue. PB/US and Jordan-Elbridge no longer carry the independent label, and will compete in Section III's Class C/D-2 division this fall.

"We're happy with the work that's been done to provide some relief to schools that need it," Port Byron Dean of Students and Athletic Coordinator Mike Hermann said in a March phone interview. "Ultimately when you saw the swell of schools going independent, it was because there was enough schools that had had enough.

IN REVIEW

While Port Byron/Union Springs is among the teams beginning play this week — the Panthers host Sherburne-Earlville on Thursday — several others already have a game under their belts.

Moravia reached Section IV's 8-man championship game last fall, and based on the Blue Devils' season opener looked primed to return there this season.

The Blue Devils pummeled Section IX's Rondout Valley, 45-0, while racking up 346 yards of total offense.

For the second time in three years, Auburn opened its season against Section II's Niskayuna. While the Maroons claimed the last meeting between the two schools, this one belonged to the Silver Warriors. The defending Section II champions shut out Auburn 47-0.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Kyler Proper, Moravia

Proper reached the end zone three times in the Blue Devils' blowout win, twice on offense and once in defense. Proper hauled in two catches for 76 yards, both touchdown passes from quarterback Luke Landis. He recorded a pick-six, returning an interception 87 yards for a score.

UPCOMING GAME TO WATCH: Skaneateles vs. Lowville, 6:30 p.m. Friday

Two recent Class C powers meet each other on the Lakers' home turf.

Skaneateles and Lowville have not played since 2019, when the latter emerged with a 58-26 win in the Section III, Class C quarterfinals. Lowville went on to win the section title that year.

Since 2016, the two programs have combined for five Section III titles (one of Skaneateles' came in Class B).

While Skaneateles and Lowville both had down seasons in 2022 — the Lakers went 3-5 while Lowville finished 2-6 — both are off to strong starts in 2023. Skaneateles took down Little Falls behind a pair of 2-yard touchdown runs by Dominick Caraccio while Lowville scored four straight touchdowns en route to a 28-21 victory over Beaver River.

This week's schedule Thursday, Sept. 7 Port Byron/Union Springs vs. Sherburne-Earlville, 6:30 p.m. at Dana West High School Friday, Sept. 8 Auburn vs. Central Square, 6:30 p.m. at Holland Stadium Jordan-Elbridge vs. APW, 7 p.m. at Jordan-Elbridge High School. Skaneateles vs. Lowville, 7 p.m. at Skaneateles High School Weedsport at South Lewis, 7 p.m. at South Lewis Stadium Saturday, Sept. 9 Cato-Meridian vs. Herkimer, 1 p.m. at Cato-Meridian High School. Moravia at Thousand Islands, 7 p.m. at Thousand Islands Turf Field.