Former Auburn athletic director Ray to lead Section III on interim basis

“I am very fortunate to continue supporting this amazing athletic organization. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve Section III in this capacity, and I look forward to working with all of Section III’s athletic administrators, coaches, and student athletes," Ray said in a statement provided by Section III.

Ray stepped down from her position as Auburn's Director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics following the 2020-21 academic year, a role she held since 1996.

During her tenure with the Auburn school district, which began in 1985, Ray was also a physical education teacher, varsity field hockey coach, and founder and varsity coach of the Maroons' girls lacrosse program. She is an inductee in both the Auburn and Union Springs athletic hall of fames.

She takes over as Section III executive director from Rathbun, who announced his departure in late August. Rathbun was appointed to the position in 2008, becoming the section's first full-time executive director and fourth person to hold the position.