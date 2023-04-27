Four Cayuga County-area boys basketball players were named all-state players, it was announced on Wednesday.

Moravia’s Abram Wasileski and Joe Baylor, Jordan-Elbridge’s Nolan Brunelle and Weedsport’s Ryan Adams were among small school selections, picked by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

Wasileski, a junior for the Blue Devils, was named to the third team. He helped lead the program to the Class C state semifinals by averaging 15.9 points per game. He was previously named the IAC North Small Division’s Most Valuable Player and the NYSPHSAA all-tournament team.

Baylor, a sophomore, was named to the eighth team. Moravia’s steady presence in the middle, Baylor recorded 15.6 points per game.

A freshman for the Eagles, Brunelle averaged 20.2 points per game and led J-E to a 15-7 season this winter.

In his final season with the Warriors, Adams was named an honorable mention. Weedsport’s swingman was the leading scorer on a team that won 20 games and reached the section semifinals.

The NYSSWA’s large school all-state teams will be announced next Wednesday.