Fourth straight title within reach as Skaneateles volleyball sweeps Solvay

SKANEATELES — The bar is high, but Skaneateles volleyball is setting a new standard for program dominance.

Now the Lakers are one step closer to their fourth straight section title.

Skaneateles dispatched of Solvay 3-0 in the Section III Class C quarterfinals on Thursday at Skaneateles High School, winning the three sets 25-6, 25-9 and 25-12.

It's the Lakers' 13th victory in a row, and the 12th time this season they've won via sweep.

"The thing about this team is that we're deep. In the past you could say we've been a little one-sided at times," Lakers coach Dan Mulroy said. "We've had stars like Jess Patalino and Maeve Canty, but this year we can go anywhere with the ball. Our setter Maddy Bender has a ton of weapons and that's what's throwing teams off, because no one knows where it's going.

"We've got a team of 18 players and I feel I can go to any of them at any point."

In its first postseason match, Skaneateles only trailed Solvay twice — each time by one point, with both instances coming in the final game.

The first two sets were examples of the Lakers' dominance. They stormed out to a 14-1 lead in the first, then repeated the feat with 14 straight points to start the second.

Skaneateles' run of points was multi-faceted. Setter Maddy Bender consistently put the ball over the net and in the right positions on her 15-straight serves, and when Solvay did manage to set up an offensive play the Lakers' front line was too good to defend.

Down 14-0, the Bearcats' first point of the second game required a perfect shot that hit the line in the back right corner.

"I came into this very nervous, but when you have a run like that you can almost smile again," Mulroy said. "It was fun because not only was Maddy serving well, but all these things we've been working on in practice were put into the game. As a coach, you sit back and say, 'Yes, thank you.'"

In the third, Solvay did briefly secure leads of 2-1 and 5-4, but the final result was never truly in doubt. A series of powerful serves by Cydney Pitman provided the Lakers a cushion, and they were later able to secure a double-digit victory.

Ultimately, Solvay suffered the same fate as many teams this year against Skaneateles: An inability to put the ball on the floor. Even if an attacking play manages to get past the net presence of Kate Raddant and Ayla Pascal, the backup defenders are there for support more often than not.

"We've been scrappy in our play," Mulroy. "When, in practice, you play against some of the weapons we have in, you're forced to try and dig them. We also switched Alice Bender from setter to Libero and I think that made a major difference because she could really take control of the court even as a sophomore."

Statistical leaders included Raddant with seven kills, Maddy Bender with 22 assists, and Alice Bender with 13 digs. Pascal chipped in five kills, while Ellie Walsh, Maddy Bendercand Pitman all posted two aces.

Next up, Skaneateles will face Cazenovia for the Class C championship on Saturday at Chittenango high school.

The two Lakers teams have already played twice this season, with Skaneateles claiming both matches via sweep.

Mulroy warned against overlooking Caz despite the two victories. When Skaneateles traveled their in mid-October, the visiting Lakers squeaked out a pair of two-point victories and battled back from down a handful of points multiple times.

"They played us very tough at their place," Mulroy said. "The first two sets, we were down seven or eight points and had to come back. The thing that Caz does well is they're even scrappier. It's like, what do we have to do to put the ball down against them? They've made some changes and moved people around and are strong in the middle now, so they give some competition to Ayla and Kate.

"We've gotta figure out a way to get around that, because our strength is our middle. It'll be a good one."