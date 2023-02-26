SYRACUSE — Posed with answering how a team that leans so heavily on underclassmen pulls through in the big moments, Weedsport freshman Mallory Brown circled two characteristics.

Skill and preparation.

The Warriors had both on Sunday. Weedsport pulled through with a 51-44 win against Herkimer in the Section III, Class C semifinals at Onondaga Community College.

Appropriately, it was Brown who delivered the de-facto winning shot. Her 3-pointer with 57 seconds remaining — which followed a pass from another freshman, Kayla Flask — put Weedsport ahead by five and effectively shut the door on the Magicians' season.

"When your freshman steps up and takes a big shot like that, it shows you have confidence in what you're doing," Warriors coach Chris Vargason said. "That's exactly what both freshmen, and really the whole team did. All of them played well."

With freshman fortune, sometimes come freshman follies. Brown was pulled for a handful of minutes in the fourth quarter after picking up her fourth foul. When the game was on the line, though, she re-entered the battle.

"Maybe she gathered her thoughts a little bit," Vargason said. "She went out and drilled it. I was very happy about that."

Weedsport and Herkimer were locked in a game of tug-of-war for much of the game, trading leads throughout. Four straight points from sophomore Keegan McNabb provided a 23-21 lead at the half, while sophomore Gabby Jeffers converted a baseline drive before the third quarter buzzer that put Weedsport in front by five.

Herkimer's pesky lineup didn't let Weedsport pull away, however. Though Weedsport took a seven-point lead early in the fourth, the Magicians fought back to force a one-possession game.

Weedsport held the ball with a minute to go, passing the ball around the perimeter as Herkimer settled in a zone. The ball found its way to Flask on the left wing and Herkimer's zone slid that way, which left too much space for Brown on the other side.

Flask flipped a pass over the defense to Brown who, without hesitation, put up a 3 that caught nothing but net.

Ball game.

"We've been practicing a lot with those passes in practice," Brown said. "We got it down and the shot was good."

Brown finished with 10 points — which includes book-end 3s to start the game and end it.

Morgan Flask, the lone senior on the team, ended up tied for the team-high with 11. Kayla Flask also had 11, while McNabb contributed 10.

Of the older Flask, who provides a powerful presence around the net, Brown alluded to her leadership as a major reason the youthful Warriors are enjoying so much success.

"Morgan's awesome," Brown said. "She's one of the best players down low and knows what to do and keeps us together. She's kinda like the mom on the team."

Weedsport (19-4) has a familiar opponent upcoming in the section final. The top-seeded Warriors will take on Cooperstown, marking the sixth time in 10 seasons the two programs have met in sectional play.

Cooperstown has won four of the previous five contests, three of which (2013, 2015, 2020) came in the section final.

"Yes, (I'm sick of them)," Vargason joked. "Maybe they're sick of seeing us too. Cooperstown has a great program and we're thrilled to play them and be in the championship game."

That game is scheduled for 1 p.m. next Saturday, March 4 at Onondaga Community College. The winner advances to the New York state tournament.

