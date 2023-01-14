Freshman firepower: Flask scores 22 as Weedsport girls basketball beats Port Byron

PORT BYRON — Weedsport girls basketball has a young roster that features only one senior.

Youthful ignorance is bliss.

Led by the scoring efforts of freshman Kayla Flask, the Warriors defeated Port Byron 58-47 on Saturday afternoon at Dana West High School.

Flask finished with a game-high 22 points that included four of the Warriors' five 3s. Her performance is indicative of a young movement in the Weedsport program that, so far, feels ahead of schedule.

"They're getting better every day. The more they play, the better they get," Weedsport coach Chris Vargason said. "It's a learning curve with them. There were times you could see the youth in them tonight, when we needed clock management but didn't take care of the ball. But we'll get there.

"I always tell them, you're not really freshmen anymore. This calendar year you turn into sophomores."

Early on, it looked as though Port Byron's varsity veterans would prevail. The Panthers built a multi-score lead in the first quarter, capped by a last-second basket by sophomore Ella Jorgensen that followed an inbounds pass with 1.8 seconds left.

As Port Byron struggled to score baskets in the second quarter, Weedsport took advantage. A 20-point frame pushed the Warriors to a 28-21 lead at halftime.

"It's a game of runs. They went on their run, then it was time for ours," Vargason said. "In the second quarter we responded. We changed the defense a little bit to a 2-3 and tried pressing them a little bit. (Port Byron is) quick, athletic and strong, and will run through a brick wall."

Weedsport's lead hovered around 10 points for much of the second half. When Port Byron scored a potential spark-inducing basket, the Warriors answered at the other end.

That was particularly true in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie McDowell knocked down Port Byron's first 3 early in the third quarter, only for Flask to answer with her own triple at the other end.

Minutes later, Sadie White drained a 3 for the Panthers. Again, Flask matched that on the ensuing possession.

Both of Flask's takes were early in the offensive sets — a courageous decision for a young player in a tightly-contested game, but one Vargason takes no issue with.

"I didn't take Kayla out of the game. I think she played the entire 32 minutes and she's been playing really well," Vargason said. "She's a great shooter. If she takes it and she's open and it's within the realm of the offense, then take it. Thank God she knocked them down."

While freshmen like Kayla Flask and Mallory Brown handle their fair share of responsibilities, Weedsport's lone senior also provides a steadying hand. Morgan Flask finished second on the team with 12 points, while also providing a physical presence down low.

If there was a rebound to be had at either end, Morgan Flask hands were all over it. Her contributions, though, go far beyond her effectiveness on the boards.

"She's a tremendous leader for these young girls and they all love her to death," Vargason said. "She takes care of the kids and does a great job. She's worked in offseason and has been in the weight room all year. She's very strong and does a nice job for us."

Saturday was the second meeting of the season between the Cayuga County rivals. Weedsport (9-2) and Port Byron (8-6) will play for a third time this season, Feb. 2 at Weedsport.

Before that, the Warriors have several tough opponents ahead. Among them, Weedsport hosts Onondaga on Tuesday followed by matchups with state-ranked Lyons (Jan. 21) and Moravia (Jan. 26).

"Onondaga, they've been right there with us. They're kinda like Port Byron, they battle us all the time," Vargason said. "We've got some challenges ahead. But we're happy to get this win on the road for the kids."

