Friday night thriller: Down two scores, Cato-Meridian football rallies to beat Onondaga

CATO — The situation was dire for Cato-Meridian football.

As time ticked away in the third quarter, the Blue Devils found themselves down two scores and unable to slow a high-flying Onondaga attack.

Then the defense stiffened and the offense found its groove.

Trailing by 14 points, Cato-Meridian rallied with the game's final two scores to beat Onondaga 38-36 in a barn burner at Cato-Meridian High School on Friday night.

It's the second win in two weeks for the Blue Devils, and certainly the most dramatic of the season thus far.

"It was just a hard-fought win," Cato-Meridian coach CJ Hannon said. "It took both phases, both offense and defense. We really had to step up defensively because they were killing us with the passing game. We settled in a little bit, were able to keep our offense rolling and get the points we needed."

Cato-Meridian was on the wrong end of a third quarter that included six touchdowns — with three from each team. But Bo Turo's 85-yard strike in the final minute of the frame kept the Blue Devils' hopes alive.

The only touchdown of the fourth quarter belonged to Cato-Meridian. A six-minute drive, and the comeback, concluded on Angelo Turo's 4-yard dive with 5:24 to go in the contest.

After Cato-Meridian took the lead, Onondaga had two more chances to re-take it. The first ended in a turnover on downs near midfield, while the second was killed by the final buzzer.

Angelo Turo finished with three touchdowns for the Blue Devils, while Bo Turo had the other two.

The fourth quarter performance by the Blue Devils' defense was in stark contrast to what happened in the second and third. Cato-Meridian allowed five total touchdowns during that span, including two that immediately followed a Blue Devils touchdown.

Such circumstances can often be the death knell for a team, but that wasn't the case this time.

"It's tough because it's such a shock," Hannon said. "It's demoralizing at first, but it's up to the leaders on the team and the coaches to pick us up and say, 'We've just gotta keep fighting.'"

Though Hannon is happy to be 2-0 on the season, like any coach he'll drill on the mistakes made while also enjoying the win.

He could point to Onondaga's second scoring drive, which came right before half, as a talking point.

On that Tigers drive, which culminated in a 16-8 lead for the visitors, the Blue Devils committed a defensive pass interference, a horse collar tackle and a late hit. The penalty yardage accounted for nearly half the field.

"Obviously there's a ton that we've gotta clean up," Hannon said, "but right now I just want to enjoy this one. It took four great quarters of football for us to be able to pull it out."

Cato-Meridian is back at it next week against Mount Markham.