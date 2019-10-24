MARATHON — For the Blue Devils, the stalemate ended with heartbreak.
After 59 minutes of back-and-forth field hockey, No. 4 Marathon netted the lone goal with 48 seconds left in regulation to edge No. 5 Moravia in the Section IV, Class C quarterfinals in Marathon Thursday.
“I thought we played a great game and going in, I think we had the momentum from the start and it was back-and-forth all game. It really could’ve gone either way,” Blue Devils coach Heather Susek said. “I think our girls played with a lot of head and heart today.”
Moravia’s defense was solid and kept Marathon from getting sustained pressure until the final minute. Goalie Brook Purdy finished with five saves.
For Susek, Purdy’s communication with the players has been one of the keys to Moravia’s success.
“Our defense has been outstanding all season, and so has Brook,” Susek said. “Brook does a lot of work in there, and she’s a really great goalie. She can read the field really well and she has that instinct to step to the ball. She does a great job back there.”
Moravia created the better chances early. An opportunity off a penalty corner was pulled just to the left of the cage eight minutes in, and another shot with the goalie coming out of her net was pushed just to the right five minutes later.
At the end of the scoreless first half, the Blue Devils had a 3-1 advantage in penalty corners.
You have free articles remaining.
“There were a couple that we could’ve gone in, but we just missed the post opportunity,” Susek said. “We had a couple other chances to score, but it just didn’t work out.”
Purdy made a diving stop less than seven minutes into the second half, and after the Blue Devils had an opportunity at the other end, Purdy made a kick save with a little more than six minutes left in regulation.
Marathon came with numbers in the final minute. Purdy made a save on the initial bid, and after the Olympians kept jamming at the loose ball, Jaime Paulevski O’Neill netted the game-winner.
On Tuesday, Susek and the Blue Devils watched Moravia graduate Grace Wasileski and the Nazareth field hockey team take on Wells College. Golden Flyers coach Tarah Christenson’s words proved to be prophetic.
“Their coach gave us a lot of inspiration, and she said it’s always about the second, third, fourth try,” Susek said. “That’s what happened today. Marathon pulled off that part today.”
Moravia, who wrapped up the regular season 9-5-1, will graduate four players from the team. The remaining girls will soon begin work on returning to sectionals next season.
“We’re a young team and this was kind of a rebuilding year, and we did pretty well. … It was pretty close all season with every team in Section IV and Section III,” Susek said. “We’re ready to start tomorrow and get back out there, have some clinics and opportunities for them to play in the offseason to get back to this point.
“It’s going to be a long road, but we’ll make it back.”