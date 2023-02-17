AUBURN — Fortune doesn't always favor the higher seed.

Auburn coach Jim Marsh, understanding his team had the superior record and home court, said he knew Corcoran would be a tough matchup in the Maroons' sectional opener.

Corcoran proved those worries to be correct. Despite the "Cougars" nickname, the visiting team in Friday's Section III Class AA first-round game was more akin to a sleeping tiger.

In the opening round, the tiger woke up hungry. And the Maroons were the first victim.

Auburn's winter season is over following a 62-58 defeat to Corcoran at Auburn High. Though the Maroons led briefly to start the fourth quarter, a sluggish first half put Auburn in a deep hole and gave the visiting Cougars hope that an upset was possible.

Though a No. 11 seed versus Auburn's No. 6, Corcoran had the benefit of playing a Class AA schedule all year and proved capable of hanging with section favorites like Liverpool and West Genesee.

"We have a few guys which this was really their first sectional game. It's hard when you haven't played here before, a different vibe," Marsh said. "I know it's a big deal, but it's still a game. We missed some layups early, but these kids have a lot of heart and fought back as usual.

"Corcoran is very fast with two guards who are Division II-level guards. They're tough and make shots even when you guard them. (Cougars guard Jaiden Holloman) made two shots that felt like they were from the parking lot."

The first quarter was a frustrating one for Auburn, as the Maroons were harassed on the offensive end and struggled to find their groove. At one point late in the opening frame, Marsh called two timeouts in less than a minute in an attempt to refocus his team.

The hole grew as deep as 12 points early in the second quarter. But Auburn began to string together some stops and baskets. With two minutes left, Jason Irwin knocked down a 3 to bring Auburn within five. Then, right before the halftime buzzer, DeSean Strachan (26 points) led a fast break and found Ryan Dann (seven points) under the basket for a layup.

Strachan scored Auburn's first eight points of the third quarter to force a tie on multiple occasions. With 1:40 left in the frame, Tony Borges sent an outlet pass to Jack Tumber (11 points) for a layup and Auburn's first lead of the game, 43-42.

Dann's baseline drive early in the fourth quarter put the Maroons ahead by six, their biggest advantage of the game.

Auburn couldn't slow Holloman, however. His and-one with a few minutes remaining put Corcoran back in the lead.

The Maroons' hopes took a major blow with 2:47 left when, as Corcoran scored on a fast break, Strachan went down with an apparent leg injury. He was pulled from the game and did not return.

Auburn's first offensive sets without Strachan went smoothly. Borges scored on a floater to trim Corcoran's lead to two, then Tumber tied the score at 58-all on a drive through the lane.

Tumber's basket came with 1:40 remaining. Auburn did not score the remainder of the game.

Corcoran regained the lead with 1:25 to go on Holloman's jump shot, then delivered the dagger when Amir Reaves dished a no-look pass under the basket to Keon Stackhouse for two more points with 30 seconds remaining.

"(Strachan) is a special player and can make stuff happen out of nothing. He can make plays at the end and the kids look to him," Marsh said. "I thought we did a good job in the final three minutes with him on the bench."

Auburn finishes the year 13-8, and while the end result doesn't include a sectional victory, Marsh called it "a great season" that includes a Salt City Athletic Conference league title and an 8-2 record at home.

Marsh will lose three seniors (Strachan, Borges and Mason Jasniewski) that all played pivotal roles for the team the last handful of years. While each will be missed, the Maroons' coach remains excited for the program's future.

"They're all quality kids. They've all worked hard in school, been quality kids in the community, show up every day for practice, and it's been a pleasure coaching them. I'm really gonna miss them," Marsh said. "On the bright side, I have four solid juniors coming back that played a lot of minutes and started games. We had a good JV team that went 14-6 and should return big and strong. If we can get some good guard play with some of the younger guys, we'll be pretty good next year I think."

