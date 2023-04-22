Kailey Kalet's varsity career at Union Springs coincides with the Wolves' growth from garden-variety program to champion.

It was a long road, one that began as a youthful eighth-grader assuming point guard responsibilities, to a hardened floor general of one of New York state's best teams.

"I remember my first game. I was terrified," Kalet said. "I never felt out of place, but as I matured ... I felt more and more comfortable."

Kailey Kalet's Trophy Case Statistics 2022-23: Averaged 16 points, 7 assists, 7 rebounds, 3.5 steals Career: 1,307 points (program leader), 468 assists Accolades Mark Woitach Tip-Off Tournament MVP (2022) Cayuga County Holiday Tournament MVP (2021, 2022) IAC Small School North MVP (2022-23) Section IV, Class C BCANY Player of the Year (2022-23) Section IV First-Team All-Star NYSSWA First Team All-State Selection (2022-23) NYSSWA Fourth Team All-State Selection (2021-22)

In her recently-completed senior season, Kalet led the Wolves to their first ever section title and appearance in the state final four. Her career point total of 1,307 is the most in program history.

In five years with the varsity program, Kalet's laundry list of accomplishments is unmatched. Her love of basketball, though, started long before ever donning a Wolves uniform.

Her father, Andy Kalet, recalls 3-year-old Kailey bouncing a ball around the gym when Andy was an assistant coach at Auburn High.

In ensuing years, Andy coached Kailey during her time playing CCYO. From an early age, Kailey's competitiveness was obvious.

"She always had that motor, where she'd keep coming at you," coach Kalet said. "You either have that ability to compete or you don't, and she always had that going for her. Her fundamental skills were there, and she just worked on strength and quickness and shooting to help propel her."

Kailey's first year on Union Springs' varsity, in 2018-19, coincides with Andy's first season as the team's head coach.

The latter admitted there was some initial hesitation, allowing his eighth-grade daughter to play against competition several years her elder. But the Wolves needed a point guard, and Kailey had already shown the necessary court vision and pass-first mentality the position requires.

"We saw she liked to distribute and liked to be a leader," coach Kalet said. "I thought she did a great job of that. As we progressed in that season, we got better and better."

In the Kalets' first year, the Wolves finished the regular season 8-11 and qualified for the Section IV, Class C postseason, bowing out to eventual champion Watkins Glen.

While the season ended in a loss, it was an indication of a program on the uptick. The following season — Kalet's freshman year — the Wolves made a surprise run to the section final. While Union Springs lost to Unatego, the season was another step in the program's progression. A championship run felt inevitable.

"We were upset (after the loss), but we were hungry too," Kailey Kalet said. "We knew we had to keep working."

Kalet's next two seasons didn't go as planned. The 2020-21 sophomore campaign was interrupted by COVID-19 — Section IV did not hold postseason tournaments — while the 2021-22 junior season concluded one game short of the section final.

There was no denying Kalet in her 2022-23 senior season. The Wolves opened the year in Johnson City's tip-off tournament, defeating the host team in the championship game as Kalet scored a game-high 19 points (including 10 in a four-minute overtime).

The two early wins kickstarted an undefeated regular season, which the Wolves captured their second straight Cayuga County Holiday Tournament championship, and in late January rose to No. 1 in the New York state Class C rankings.

"We used that as motivation," Kailey Kalet said. "Every day in practice, all we thought about was winning the sectional championship. We knew taking a break wasn't an option.

"Once we got there, it was all worth it."

Following a first-round bye, the top-seeded Wolves blasted Sidney and Unatego to reach the final, a showdown against Cayuga County rival Moravia.

While it wasn't Kalet's highest-scoring game, she found other ways to affect the outcome. Instead of forcing awkward shots, Kalet often kicked passes to open teammates — often younger sister Madison — who rewarded the faith by knocking down their shots. The team-oriented attack pushed the Wolves to their first title.

Her magnum opus, arguably, came the following weekend in the Class C regional final against Section III champion Cooperstown. Kalet, tasked with guarding Hawkeyes leading scorer Dani Seamon, frustrated one of central New York's leading scorers for the entire 32 minutes.

She also provided a team-high 20 points — a feat all the more impressive considering the Wolves played without two other starters, all-league selections Danielle Waldron and Payton Gilbert, for much of the second half.

"We didn't have all the puzzle pieces at that point. It was gonna take her leadership to let the younger players know, we've been here before and it's gonna be alright," coach Kalet said. "She was gonna show them the way, and she did that. Seamon was a tough cover because she's a post player for the most part, but can obviously step out and hit 3s. I thought she did a pretty good job.

"I think you can use the word relentless to describe Kailey. Just when you think you have a free second, she's right there again."

While the Wolves reached 24 straight wins, Kalet's senior season did not end atop the Class C mountain. Union Springs was upended in the state semifinal by Section VI's Randolph, in a knock-down, drag-out barn-burner.

In the weeks since, Kalet admitted she's "struggling to accept the fact that it's over," but remains proud of what the Wolves accomplished.

While her interscholastic basketball career has reached its conclusion, Kalet will continue competition at Loyola University Maryland. Acknowledging excitement for the next chapter — Kalet leaves for summer workouts in July — the journey at Union Springs, from unsure eighth-grader to incomparable senior, will remain front of mind.

"I wouldn't have wanted to spend it with anyone else, any other coach, any other program or any other community," Kalet said. "To do what we did is special, and something we will never forget."

