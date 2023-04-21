On the heels of an unprecedented season, Union Springs girls basketball continues to pile up the accolades.

Three Wolves players were named to the New York State Sportswriters Association's all-state teams, that were released on Friday.

Among them, senior point guard Kailey Kalet was included on the Class C first team. Kalet averaged 16 points, seven assists, seven rebounds and 3.5 steals in leading Union Springs to its first ever Section IV, Class C title.

This is Kalet's second consecutive all-state selection. She was named a fourth-teamer in 2021-22.

Joining Kalet among the honorees are teammates Payton Gilbert and Danielle Waldron. Gilbert, a fourth-team selection, averaged 14.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Waldron, named to the 14th team, posted 10.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Both are first-time selections.

With the veteran trio, Union Springs reached the NYSPHSAA Class C semifinals for the first time, and were undefeated through 24 games, before bowing out to Randolph on the cusp of the title game.

In Class D, Southern Cayuga sophomore Charli Bennett earned her first all-state pick. Averaging 20.7 points and 9.9 rebounds, Bennett was named to the second team, after leading Southern Cayuga to the Section IV, Class D semifinals this winter.

Auburn's Leah Middleton was named all-state for the second consecutive year. Middleton, included as a third-team selection in Class AA, scored 27.9 points per game while leading the Maroons to one of the top records in the section.

In her final interscholastic game, Middleton racked up 48 points in Auburn's loss to Cicero-North Syracuse in the Class AA section semifinals. She helped the Maroons win 38 games and two league titles, while earning consecutive No. 1 seeds in the section playoffs, over the last two seasons.

Middleton was a fifth-team selection in Class A in 2021-22.

Weedsport's pair of sisters were both among the honorees. Senior power forward Morgan Flask was named 10th team all-state in Class C, after averaging a double-double (11.9 points, 11.3 rebounds) in 2022-23. Freshman point guard Kayla Flask was placed on the 12th team, scoring 12.7 points per game. The duo helped Weedsport reach the Class C section finals this season.

A pair of Onondaga County student-athletes round out the selections. Skaneateles' Maddy Ramsgard (17.1 points per game) was placed on Class B's sixth team in her final high school season, while Jordan-Elbridge point guard Ava Hildebrant (13.4 points per game) was an honorable mention in Class C.

The NYSSWA's boys basketball all-state selections will be released in the coming weeks.