Girls Cross Country All-Stars: Auburn freshman Kyleen Brady already owns impressive resume

In her first year of high school, Kyleen Brady has already accomplished more than many of her older contemporaries.

Brady, a freshman at Auburn, returned to the New York state championships this fall and, along the way, continued to establish herself as one of central New York's top distance runners — of any age.

Running, Brady said, is a family thing. Both her mother Karen (who is also the Maroons' varsity coach) and brother Keegan (a member of Auburn's boys varsity team) are runners too.

"I got into it because of that and I seemed to enjoy it," Brady said. "I stared training when I was in fifth grade, around then. I started running more and being more serious. But it wasn't until I first joined varsity (in seventh grade) that I got really into it."

Joining a varsity team can often be overwhelming for any middle schooler, but circumstance helped ease Brady's transition. Due to COVID-19, all invitationals were canceled that season and teams were limited to dual meets only.

That meant Brady's competition was limited to the dozens, not hundreds.

"It was like varsity with training wheels," said Karen Simmonds-Brady, Kyleen's mother and coach. "She was able to get accustomed to it without too many overwhelming situations. It was dual meets and just getting to know what it's like.

"Modified would've been tough because there were not a lot of kids running and with dual meets, they'd be up against a lot of incomplete teams."

Invitationals were back on the table in fall 2021 for Brady's eighth-grade season and she ran like a veteran, posting first-place finishes at both the McQuaid and Weedsport invitationals.

By finishing fourth at the Section III Class A championships, she earned her first berth at the New York state championships.

That set the table for an excellent freshman year. Brady started strong with a first-place time at the McDaniel-Baxter Invitational at Chenango Valley — the same site as last fall's state meet — and later won the Weedsport Invitational for the second straight year.

Brady's favorite meet, she said, actually came at the Salt City Athletic Conference meet at Baldwinsville in October when she finished third overall.

"I felt good at leagues," Brady said. "I really liked the course and the conditions were good. The weather wasn't too bad. It just felt like a fast course."

Less than a month later, Brady made her second appearance at the state championships, which were held at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill in November — the same course Auburn opened its season this year.

She came in 15th out of 107 of New York state's top Class A runners, benefiting from the prior season's experience.

"I'm glad I had states last year," Brady said. "This year I knew what to expect and what people would be there. I based myself off of last year, like with my time and place, to see how much I improved. It really helped me to have that."

Brady wasn't Auburn's lone representative in the girls race, as teammate Ali Pineau, a sophomore, also qualified.

Whether it be dual meets or invitationals, Brady and Pineau are often joined at the hip. That constant competition helps both runners thrive.

"It's great because if one of them is having a rough day and not feeling it, the other one is pushing them along and getting them moving," Simmonds-Brady said. "They always seem to complement each other really well. They know how to measure where they should be off each other and that makes them feel more comfortable in a competitive environment."

Already with an impressive resume, Brady has plenty of opportunities remaining to add to it. Along with three more years of cross country, she also runs for Auburn's indoor and outdoor track teams in the winter and spring.

From and coach and mother's perspective, Simmonds-Brady hopes to see her daughter continue to have fun over the next three-plus years.

"I want her to enjoy what she's doing, and the rest will fall into place," Simmonds-Brady said. "Because she had success as a young athlete, I don't want her to feel overwhelmed and pressured by that. It can be tough.

"I think the most important thing is to continue to have fun as it goes along and see where it goes from there."