Girls Cross Country All-Stars: Jordan-Elbridge's Vassianna Klock achieves preseason goal

Most cell phone lock screens feature pictures of families and friends, or pets.

Not Vassianna Klock. Her display throughout cross country season was the course map of Chenango Valley State Park, the host of the 2021 championship meet.

"Every time I'd turn on my phone, there it is. That's the goal," Klock said. "Everybody said, what is that? Why do you have that?"

While Klock has been running for Jordan-Elbridge's cross country program since seventh grade, she had never qualified for the state championship meet prior to her senior year.

In 2019 as a sophomore, Klock barely missed the cut at the Section III championships. To qualify, a runner must be on the sectional-winning team, or finish in the top five runners not in the top team.

That race, Klock came in 12th overall in the Class C sectional race, and ninth out of the non-Camden runners (Camden won the Section III Class C race that year).

Then in 2020, there was no state championship meet due to COVID-19.

Preparing for senior year, it was now or never. And that photo on her phone served as daily motivation.

"I just wanted to make the state meet," she said.

About Jordan-Elbridge's Vassianna Klock Top Finishes 1st at Jordan-Elbridge Invitational (20:27.5) 4th at B'Ville Invitational (19:50.1) 8th at McQuaid Invitational (19:26.4) 7th at Chittenango Invitational (19:57.9) 3rd at Weedsport Invitational (20:29.7) 1st at OHSL Championships (20:03.9) 3rd at Section III Class C Championships (20:15.5) 15th at NYSHPSAA Class C Championships (19:49.9)

It helped that she had years and years of endurance built up from Jordan-Elbridge's unique home course, which features the fabled "Kamikaze Hill," a steep climb that greets each runner in the final mile of each race.

Klock recalls her first time taking on the Hill, how it was on her mind the entire time during her first race, and how she had to slow to a walk to finish it.

As she gained experience though, Klock began to feel more comfortable with the Hill. She started to sprint every time she tackled it, even during practice. That paid dividends.

Putting her best foot forward in pursuit of a state championship appearance, Klock had several notable finishes during her senior season. She finished third at the Weedsport Invitational, seventh at the Chittenango Invitational and ninth at Baldwinsville.

Klock feels that Chittenango, while not her best overall time, was her best race of the year. Trudging through mud, Klock clocked in at 19:57.9 for the seventh-best time among all girls runners.

"I felt like I left it all out there," Klock said. "I've never felt that bad after a race before. I could barely run my cool down, I was so tired."

In late October into November's postseason races, Klock was at her best. At the OHSL league meet at Long Branch Park, Klock took first place with a time of 20:03.9. That was over a full minute better than runner-up Olivia Wong from Cazenovia.

Then, the following week at sectionals at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, Klock accomplished her season-long goal. Trailing only South Jefferson's Alexa Doe and Karsyn Burnash, Klock's third-place time of 20:15.5 automatically qualified her for states as one of Section III's Class C representatives.

With only a week to prepare to Chenango Valley State Park — a sight too familiar from all those glances at her phone — Klock used her six days to taper, in an effort to peak at states.

The morning of the race on Nov. 13, Klock admits she was nervous. Her party arrived two hours early to allow an opportunity to study the course.

"I remember when I got there, I looked around and saw all these people and thought, 'Wow, they all look really fast,'" Klock said. "They all looked to professional and ready, and it was kinda scary."

Turns out, Klock fit right in. She placed 15th in the Class C race, only 1:12 behind the state championship. That effort helped earn her a spot on the Class C all-state team.

For the rest of her senior year, Klock transitions to indoor and outdoor track and field, where she is a distance and mid-distance runner. As of early December, she's still sending out college applications and hasn't made a final decision, but hopes to continue her running career wherever she lands.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

