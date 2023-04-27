The best laid plans often go awry.

Excelling as a mid-distance sprinter, Kyla Palmer considered the 600m run too lengthy for her taste.

Her sweet spot was the 300m dash. As a junior in 2021-22, she performed among Section III's best and reached the state championship meet in that event.

As a senior, the expectation was that the 300m would remain her primary focus.

Not so fast.

"I came in wanting to do really well in the 300 and wanting to shave a lot of time off that," Palmer said, "but obviously that didn't happen."

While Palmer continued to rack up first-place finishes in the 300m at local invitationals, her times didn't take the expected leap. Skaneateles' record-holder in the 300m (40.69 seconds, set in 2021-22), Palmer's times this year ranged from 40.87 seconds to over 41 seconds.

The actual leap — much to her surprise — came in the 600m run. At the Grieve Memorial Invitational at Onondaga Community College in late-January, Palmer's mark of 1:35.68 was a nationally-ranked time.

"That was a shock for me. I had no idea I could be that successful at it," Palmer said.

Palmer continued to compete, and excel, in both events through Section III's State Qualifier meet. While she qualified for the NYSPHSAA championships in both the 300m and the 600m, she chose to focus on the latter for the state meet.

Part of the decision, she said, came down to the type of track. OCC's SRC Arena utilizes a flat track, which was also anticipated at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island where the state meet is held. That made a difference when picking between the 300m — which a bank track would be more advantageous — versus the 600m.

"I probably didn't make my decision until State Quals," Palmer said. "I was running the 300 and 600 at meets back to back right up until then, because I still wanted to run the 300. Obviously it didn't play out that way. I realized I had more of a chance at success in the 600. The track played a factor in my decision, but it was really looking at the field and where I thought I could have success."

The decision paid off. Against New York state's best, Palmer's 600m run time of 1:33.75 ranked third in the Federation and second in the NYSPHSAA. That time also set a new Section III record.

The time was nearly two seconds less than her previous best.

"I'm very happy with the time and the race I ran," Palmer said. "I felt like I ran the most thought-out race I've ever ran. I timed everything and it came together the way I wanted from start to finish.

"Now I've gotta refocus for outdoor."

Before she heads off to college — Palmer will attend Boston College in the fall and run for the Golden Eagles' track teams — there's one more season of interscholastic competition.

In outdoor track Palmer is able to compete in the 400m dash, which she considers her true bread-and-butter event.

Palmer expects to return to the NYSPHSAA championships, and hopes to challenge Section III's record in the 400m dash.

"I just want to have a good season and end up successful at states," Palmer said. "I think I'm like 0.5 seconds away, based on my PR from last year. But that's gonna go down and hopefully I get that record. It's not that far away, it's realistic."

Is another event change in the offing, whether it be this spring or at BC?

"That's not in the cards right now," Palmer said, "but you never know. I think for the most part I'll run the same events. A lot of 400s in outdoor, and in indoor probably some 200s. I think they said something about trying an 800, but for the most part will let me run what I'm comfortable running."

If history is any indication, that's pretty much anything.