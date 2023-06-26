The accolades continue to pile up for the Skaneateles girls lacrosse program, fresh off its recent New York state title.

Several Lakers players were recognized on Monday as the OHSL announced its all-league teams for the spring 2023 season.

In the OHSL National league, seniors Julia O’Connor, Bella Brogan, Rachel Hackler, Lilly Marquardt, Ella Bobbett, Katie Reed, Emily Evans and Camryn Calabro were all first-team selections.

Paige Willard, Anasofia Cirincione and Claire Neumann were named to the second team, while Tate Ryan and Emily Hutter were honorable mentions.

Last week, O’Connor was one of eight Section III players named All-Americans. Bobbett was named an academic all-American.

Jordan-Elbridge also had a handful of players recognized. Riley Crawford and Kelsey Brunelle were picked for the league’s second team, while Ryleigh Gill, Makayla Penird, Taylor Eaton and Olivia Bennett were honorable mentions.

The Salt City Athletic Conference also released its all-stars for the past season.

In the Empire division, Auburn’s Nat Long, Caroline Smith, Danielle Swietoniowski, Addison Coopper and Olivia Leader were named first-teamers.

Ashley Cuipylo, Adalyn Bailey, Grace Breeze and Clare Diffin were second-team picks.

Cianna Bailey, Dejah Evans-Murphy and Holly Indelicato were honorable mentions.