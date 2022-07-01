Girls Lacrosse All-Stars: Julia O'Connor leads the charge for Skaneateles

Like many who grow up playing lacrosse in Skaneateles, Julia O'Connor was well aware of the Lakers' legacy in girls lacrosse.

Beginning in kindergarten under the tutelage of her future varsity coach, Bridget Marquardt, O'Connor was always on the periphery of the program. It helped that her father Pete coached the sport and brother Noah played.

She also looked on as an observer and witnessed the Lakers make section titles and state championship appearances an annual tradition.

"I wanted to be like them when I was older," O'Connor said. "I was always around lacrosse growing up, going to practices and all the ULA stuff. I fell in love from an early age."

About Julia O'Connor 2022: 55 goals, 33 assists 2x Section III Class D champion (2022, 2021) NYSPHSAA Class D finalist (2022)

O'Connor worked her way up through the ranks and made her debut for the varsity team last spring as a sophomore. Her contributions were immediate, as she finished the condensed season with nearly 30 goals.

That included a hat trick in the Section III Class D championship against Westhill, which Skaneateles won 14-6.

"Stepping on the field, I was comfortable because our (then-sophomore) class had been playing together forever," O'Connor said. "Obviously it was nerve-wracking knowing it was the first time I was really playing on the varsity field. Nerve-wracking but exciting. You get the hang of it eventually."

Even with an unbeaten record in 15 games, the Lakers were unable to play for a state title as state tournaments were called off due COVID-19.

Entering her junior season with state championships back in the fold, O'Connor said the expectation was to be one of New York state's final teams playing.

The Lakers lived up to that. The team claimed another Section III title and beat Salmon River, Whitney Point and Palmyra-Macedon (with an average score differential of 11 goals) en route to the Class D championship game.

Skaneateles faced Bronxville for all the marbles — the same Bronxville that the Lakers beat for the 2017 state title, but lost to in the 2019 state semifinal. This particular day, fortune favored the Broncos.

"Obviously we didn't get the outcome we wanted," O'Connor said, "but I think we learned a lot from it and next year we can come out stronger."

Among personal highlights from her junior season, O'Connor noted two games. The first was the April 8 contest against Christian Brothers Academy.

"It was one of the early games and we were down a couple people," O'Connor said. "It was like, 'Crap, what are we gonna do?' I ended up having six goals that game. It was definitely a moment I look back on."

There was also the section title game against South Jefferson. O'Connor scored the winning goal on a spin move with only 11 seconds remaining, sending the Lakers to the state tournament.

She called that game "very meaningful."

As O'Connor looks ahead to her senior season, she knows one weight is already off her shoulders. For college, she has committed to the University of North Carolina where she'll play women's lacrosse for the Tar Heels.

From one storied team to another. The Tar Heels won the national title this spring, the third in program history. O'Connor said putting on the North Carolina colors has been a longtime goal.

"In sixth grade I wrote a letter to myself. One of the boxes was 'Things you want to do when you're older' and my answer was to go to North Carolina and play lacrosse," O'Connor said. "It's always been something I've wanted. Sometimes it's still surreal. I do stuff with the commits and it's like, oh my gosh I'm actually going.

"It's a relief to be committed there, but there's a lot of work to be done."

That includes one more mission at the high school level, where O'Connor hopes to build on her all-around game and lead Skaneateles to its fifth state title.

"I think we have a really strong upcoming senior class," O'Connor said. "We have big spots that we have to fill, but I think we'll definitely be back in Cortland. We have a good chance."

