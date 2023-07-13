It's been a month since Skaneateles girls lacrosse beat Bronxville to capture the program's fifth New York state title.

The feeling, chaotic in the immediate aftermath, remains surreal. But reality has set in for Julia O'Connor, the Lakers' do-it-all midfielder.

"It's something we'll remember for the rest of our lives, even when we're older," O'Connor said. "It makes me miss high school lacrosse."

O'Connor and her Skaneateles teammates were on the cusp of the same accomplishment in 2022 but were ultimately denied in the championship game by the Bronxville squad they'd meet a year later.

While disappointed in the moment, O'Connor was part of a large junior class that expected to contend in its final interscholastic season.

O'Connor led the Lakers in goals in 2022 and was named an All-American. As capable a scorer as any from the midfield, O'Connor approached her senior year wanting to improve in the draw circle.

"I think I lacked in that area. I could've been faster and done more in the previous seasons to improve on that," O'Connor said. "I knew coming into this season the draw would be key.

"One time a girl on my club team told me — she's really good at the draw circle and I was really struggling — a lot of it is confidence. Last year I definitely lacked confidence. A big thing for me this season was mindset. It was just self-talk, like 'I'm gonna get this draw, I'm gonna be first to the ball.'"

Quicker and more confident, O'Connor drastically improved. She more than doubled her draw controls from 2022 to 2023.

While that's one statistic to point to, not all of O'Connor's contributions appear on the scoresheet. Her favorite play, she said, was the "hockey assist," which O'Connor makes the first of two passes that lead to a goal.

"The pass to the pass to the goal, I think that's my favorite," O'Connor said. "I would never necessarily get credit on a hockey assist, but we did that a few times in the state championship game. It just shows how well we work as a team together. It was one of the most satisfying things."

Her all-around play propelled the Lakers to a 13-1 regular season, the lone loss a 10-9 defeat to Section V's Canandaigua in mid-April. Skaneateles earned the No. 2 seed in Section III's Class D tournament.

The Lakers cruised past Cazenovia and slipped past Westhill to earn a matchup with top-seeded South Jefferson, marking the fifth time in six seasons the Lakers and Spartans vied for the section title.

In a battle of defensive wills, Skaneateles was a touch better in a 6-4 victory.

"I think at first we were all just relieved. That was a battle and we still had some work to do to win states. But we were obviously excited," O'Connor said. "For us seniors, that was three (section titles) in a row, and that's obviously all you can ever ask for. We definitely celebrated, but I think the minute we got on the bus ... we knew there was still work to be done."

Over the next four games, O'Connor and the Lakers proved to be New York state's best. They easily dispatched Whitney Point and Salmon River, then survived Cold Spring Harbor to clinch a berth in the Class D state final against Bronxville.

Unlike the previous spring, this season, the ensuing 50 minutes proved, belonged to the Lakers. Skaneateles stormed out to an 8-2 lead at the half, then held on for an 11-6 win.

O'Connor recalls the final 45 seconds, watching as Lakers goalie Emily Evans passed the ball around the defensive end to waste clock.

"I looked to one of our attackers, I think it was (Anasofia Cirincione) or (Paige Willard) and was like, 'Holy crap, we just won a state championship.' I started to cry. I was just standing there and probably should've gone to help with the ball. It all set in pretty quick," O'Connor said.

The victory caps an impressive year for the O'Connor household. Julia's father, Pete, led Skaneateles' varsity boys soccer team to its third straight state title in the fall, his first as head coach.

Julia, though, said bragging rights still belong to her. While she acknowledged her dad has plenty of time left to coach, she believes a national title at her next stop — O'Connor will attend the University of North Carolina in the fall — trumps all.

She plans on arriving to campus in mid-August, and will then find out what plans the Tar Heels' coaching staff has in store. O'Connor said she's open to playing any position that leads to playing time.

As she reflects on her varsity career at Skaneateles, O'Connor hopes the Lakers' accomplishments this season inspire young players to someday carry the mantle.

"I help coach the third- and fourth-grade team, and they all came back the next day (after we beat Bronxville) and were like, 'Oh my God, you won the state championship.' And I told them, 'That can be you someday.' I truly believe that," O'Connor said. "It's awesome that we left a mark on Skaneateles and left a legacy of being one of the five state championships for (coach Bridget Marquardt). It's exciting to see what's next for them."

