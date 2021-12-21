Girls Soccer All-Stars: Lynnae Russell pushes Moravia to program history

Lynnae Russell could feel the momentum swinging.

A member of Moravia's varsity girls soccer team since her freshman year, Russell was all too familiar with the program's longtime woes.

During the spring 2021 season — pushed from fall due to COVID-19 — everything began to shift.

The Blue Devils finished 4-5 during the shortened spring season under first-year head coach John Crossgrove. Russell, then a junior, scored a hat trick in Moravia's first win of the season March 24 against Southern Cayuga.

Then, five days later, she buried the winner — her second tally of the game —with 2:45 remaining as Moravia took down Marathon.

Under normal circumstances, winning four out of nine games would be enough to qualify for sectionals, which would've been a first for the program. Because of COVID-19 though, hopes of making history had to wait.

Still, Russell could feel the program heading in the right direction.

"I feel like we did grow a lot over the spring, and it was shown through our game play,'' she said.

It didn't take long to realize that momentum had sustained into the fall. Moravia reached the championship of Union Springs' Jim Cufari Kickoff Tournament.

Trailing Cato-Meridian 4-1 at halftime, Moravia roared back to win 8-7. Russell finished that game with two goals and two assists to prompt the stunning comeback.

Her scoring prowess didn't end there. Russell had three goals in a Sept. 27 win over Groton, two more goals and assists Oct. 1 versus Marathon, and another hat trick Oct. 13 against Tioga.

By virtue of its 8-8 record, Moravia not only set a program record for wins in a single season, but had done enough to clinch a Section IV tournament berth. The celebrating couldn't last long, however, as the 13th-seeded Blue Devils had drawn fourth-seeded Newark Valley.

Not satisfied with clinching a sectional berth, Russell opened the scoring in the first-round matchup against Newark Valley. Later, after Newark Valley tied the score, Moravia's Bethany Baran converted the eventual winner on a direct kick right before halftime.

With its defense holding steady in the second half, Moravia was able to hold on and secure more history: its first sectional win.

"In the beginning of the season, I had no idea where we’d end up. But we kept winning games and getting closer and closer," Russell said. "We were all pretty hyped about it. We'd never been to sectionals and wanted to play harder than before. We wanted it so bad. It was the most amazing feeling in the world, honestly."

Moravia's storybook season ended days later in the section quarterfinals against fifth-seeded Oxford. Russell's career with Moravia, which began at 4 years old playing little league at Fillmore Glen, was over.

"I was so devastated because soccer is my favorite sport and I love everything about it," Russell said. "At the same time ... we had gotten so far, farther than I thought we could ever go. I was really satisfied that we made it to sectionals and even won a game. It was just amazing to me."

While she used to participate in track and field in the spring, for the rest of her senior season Russell plans to focus her attention on improving her collegiate soccer prospects.

Her current plans include attending Onondaga Community College to play for the Lazers.

She won't soon forget, though, the friendships made during a historic season.

"The bonds I grew with the girls are the strongest thing you could ever have," Russell said. "On a team you really are like a family, and that’s the most special thing about Moravia. We were really strong together as a team."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

