Girls Soccer All-Stars: Maddy Ramsgard's all-in demeanor a boon for Skaneateles

Over a month after Skaneateles' final game of the season, Maddy Ramsgard is still unhappy with how her senior season came to a close.

Years after the fact, she remains pained by not making the Lakers' varsity team as an eighth-grader.

The competitive fire, clearly, burns hot.

"She's all in," said Skaneateles coach Kyle Smith. "You don't talk to athletes who are as hardcore as she is. She's tough and she's not afraid to say anything to anybody, in all good ways. She tries to push people and her teammates know she's very hard-going.

"She really truly cares and wants what's best for the team and for herself."

Ramsgard was the ignition on a Lakers team that racked up a 29-10-2 record over the last two seasons, which included the program's first section title in 2021.

As a senior in 2022, she set Skaneateles' record for assists in a single season and was a major reason why the Lakers were, at one point, ranked No. 2 in New York state among Class B teams.

Ramsgard doesn't take that success for granted. She initially made Skaneateles' varsity team as a freshman and, by her own accord, "had a pretty rough first two seasons."

Smith took over as varsity head coach for Ramsgard's junior season and, after a difficult opening stretch — the Lakers started 1-5 with losses to three Class AA teams and two Class B powers — everything began to click.

Ramsgard, who primarily played forward to that point, made a position switch to right midfield, and would also drop back to defense if the situation called for it.

"It really opened up my game, being able to cross midfield and find that outside runner," Ramsgard said. "Defense was definitely a little intimidating because I'm the last person and if the ball gets by me, it's not gonna be good. But I like that he trusted me in all those positions and moved me around."

Smith sees Ramsgard as the ultimate chess piece, and opposing coaches shared that view.

"It's the best to have that kind of player you can move around and they still make an impact. You just have that security blanket," Smith said. "Every team we played this year, they had to change their tactics to try and slow Maddy down from producing for us. We played West Genny the past few years and their coach told me that was their game plan. He said, 'I didn't worry about anything else, our whole tactic was to try and take her out of the game.'"

After starting 1-5 in 2021, the Lakers reeled off 15 straight wins, winning Section III's Class B crown in the process.

In the NYSPHSAA quarterfinals, Skaneateles beat Section II champion Schalmont in a marathon match that required four overtimes (two 10-minute periods, followed by two five-minute sudden deaths).

Approaching the final minute of the fourth OT, Ramsgard followed her own corner kick and, with a skillful play, was able to deliver the game-winning goal.

Of the Lakers' three goals that outing, Ramsgard scored two and had an assist on the other.

"It was just a matter of time she was going to take advantage," Smith said. "The goal she scored in overtime, she played the ball in from the corner, read the game and the ball was able to play right back to her. For the touch she had off the bounce — she kept it low and organized, and it was a very good feeling for her and the team. There was a lot of firsts that year, and she was a big reason for that."

Ramsgard again took on added responsibility as a senior, with the Lakers needed to replace some scoring production. Under her leadership, Skaneateles started 2022 with an 8-0-1 record, which included the Lakers' first win over rival Westhill in 15 years.

During that stretch, Ramsgard totaled seven goals and six assists, and was held off the scoresheet only once in nine games.

"I felt completely confident," Ramsgard said. "We had beaten Westhill. That was a huge thing. It was a huge obstacle for us. That, on top of beating a lot of well-known teams ... we were feeling very confident."

This season, however, did not include a storybook ending. The Lakers reached the section semifinals, but lost to the aforementioned Warriors.

While her soccer career might be over — Ramsgard said she'd consider intramural competition in college — her athletic career is not. Ramsgard is currently playing in her fifth season for the Lakers' varsity girls basketball team, and has already committed to playing women's hoops at St. John Fisher in Rochester.

As she sets aside her cleats, Ramsgard counts herself fortunate.

"I was happy I could wear the Skaneateles jersey for a total of nine seasons between two sports," Ramsgard said. "I'm happy I left a little bit of a mark here. It's just a great community, a great place to live and a great place to represent. I wouldn't want to represent a place like Westhill or Marcellus, and I'm sure they'd say the same about us.

"It really is an honor to have played here and have the experiences that I did."