Abigail Ringwood had no expectation of reaching the state championships her sophomore year.

Early success in the girls 2000 meter Steeplechase event changed that.

Ringwood, a member of Auburn High's girls track and field team, was the lone female in Cayuga County to reach the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships this spring.

She earned a berth with multiple late season wins at Section III events, and established herself as one of New York state's best among large school competitors.

Ringwood also runs for Auburn's cross country team in the fall and indoor track during the winter. Before that, though, she said she started running competitively when she was 10 years old.

Her varsity career began in eighth grade.

"I ran with the Auburn Pulsars under coach Al Wilson, who also coached my dad in high school," Ringwood said. "It was really my parents who introduced me to the sport, and that's how I got started."

In her freshman varsity season, Ringwood bounced around several different track and field events. She competed in the Section III, Class A championships in the 400m hurdles and the high jump as an individual, and ran with the Maroons' 4x400m relay team.

As a sophomore, her focus shifted. At the Westhill Spring Break Invitational in early April, Ringwood tried her hand in the 2000m Steeplechase.

She won the event by nearly 20 seconds, finishing with a time of 7:42.58. Her victory ensured a spot at Section III's State Qualifier meet, and inspired a new primary event.

"I've tried all the different events. I've tried the (55m dash) all the way up to the 2-mile run," Ringwood said. "I just felt most comfortable with the Steeplechase.

"I didn't know I'd have a chance at states. I was very shocked, and had no clue I'd make it that far."

The Steeplechase is one of track and field's most uncommon events, and Ringwood said that aspect was part of the attraction too. Competitors not only run nearly 1 1/4 miles, but have to overcome various hurdles throughout the track, including several hurdles and pools of water.

Overcome those hurdles, she did — and did so faster than her competitors.

Ringwood dominated the event at the Section III, Class AA championships, finishing in 7:27.45, 18 seconds in front of the runner-up.

Her success continued at the aforementioned State Quals. Running with the Division I (large school) runners and amongst those in Division II (small school), Ringwood took first place among large school entries and second overall with a time of 7:25.33.

That standing clinched a spot at the New York state championships in Middletown.

"I was shocked," Ringwood said. "Although I knew I had a good shot at winning, it was still unexpected for me, looking back at how I progressed through the season."

As a sophomore, Ringwood entered knowing she'd have two more years to return to the state championships, but said her performance in Middletown wasn't her best, and that she missed the presence of her teammates.

She placed ninth out of large school runners, dropping to a time of 7:49.31, which was explained by a miscue during the race.

"I really did miss my team and being able to warm up with my friend and the excitement of the team being together. We have a great team that really supports each other, so it was lonely without them," Ringwood said. "I really wanted to win my heat, but unfortunately I fell, and I really didn't feel my best that day. I had one of my worst times of the season and it just didn't go as expected."

With two more years of high school competition remaining, Ringwood should remain in the mix among state-level competition.

Her current focus is on having a strong cross country season in the fall.

"I'm hoping to have a very successful cross country season with my team," Ringwood said. "We're already looking forward to sectionals and how we'll do there. I hope to go to states again for the Steeple (in the spring) and really try my best to see what I can do."

