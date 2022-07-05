Girls Track and Field All-Stars: Mariah Quigley hurdles to second place at states

Mariah Quigley joined Weedsport's varsity track and field team with the intent of staying in shape for her two other sports, field hockey and basketball.

Her plan was to run in sprinting events and relays. Hurdles "scared the death out of me," she said.

One day during her freshman year, that fear was put to the test. Warriors track coach John Lawler tapped Quigley on the shoulder, in need of a hurdler for that afternoon's meet.

Able to overcome a fall on the very first hurdle, the next three seasons through her senior year were dominant. That success doesn't come without tripping up from time to time.

"There wasn't really a point I got comfortable," Quigley said. "If you're always trying to be better, there's a chance you're going to get hurt."

Quigley concluded her freshman year with Class C-2 section titles in both the 100 meter and 400 meter hurdles. Her quest to reach the New York state championships fell short, however, as she finished sixth and third in those respective events at the Section III State Qualifiers.

It'd be three years until she'd have another chance. The Spring 2020 season, her sophomore year, was canceled due to COVID-19. While track and field returned for Spring 2021, no state championships (and with that no State Qualifier) were held — though Quigley did win section titles in the 100 and 400 meter hurdles for the second time.

Senior year would be different.

"I went into the season super excited, because it was the first year we had (postseason meets) back," Quigley said. "I felt like it was my time to shine. I really wanted to get (to states) and went into the season with a positive attitude and worked hard every day, with a good diet and necessary sleep. All that definitely helps."

Quigley established herself as not only central New York's top hurdler, but one of the state's best. She again won league and section titles with ease, then solidified a berth in the New York state championships with a first-place finish in the 100 meter hurdles at the State Qualifier.

Her time of 15.87 seconds topped the runner-up by nearly a full second.

Quigley entered the state championships — which were held at Cicero-North Syracuse High School — hampered by a knee injury. She said her time in the preliminary race (15.96 seconds) reflected that, but it was good enough to qualify for the next day's final race.

"I knew what I was up against," Quigley said. "I knew if I didn't give it my all, I wouldn't place where I wanted to. It's all in the mindset. I told myself, 'Mariah, you've got to run your heart out.'"

And she did.

Quigley completed the hurdles in 15.49 seconds to finish second in the state among Division II runners. That time discarded Weedsport's previous school record, held by Carrie Gilchrist, that stood for 26 years.

"I definitely left the best way I possibly could," Quigley said. "Everybody wants to be that first-place runner, but coming from a little town like Weedsport and doing this for five years — I remember being a little girl and it was my dream to make states, let alone place second.

"I remember crossing the finish line and looking up at my time — my mind was blown," she said. "I looked over to my family and my coaches, and everyone started cheering. It was a moment that I'll never forget."

Known for her hurdling excellence, Quigley added another event to her catalog this spring: the pole vault.

She'd long been interested in the event, and even tried it at times in eighth grade. But as her varsity career progressed, team need was greater in the hurdles and relays.

The pole vault became an afterthought — until this year. She competed enough to qualify for sectionals, though expectations were mild.

"I didn't think I'd be pole vaulting again. I thought I'd be in something else," Quigley said. "But once I got into the swing of things, I thought I have a shot. I didn't know what I was up against, but I definitely had goals for myself as far as heights."

Maybe not the most experienced, Quigley proved herself the best at the Section III Class C-2 championships. She pole vaulted a height of 9 feet, 6 inches, which topped second place with ease.

Quigley matched that height at the State Qualifier and finished tied for second, narrowly missing a second berth at the state championships.

An athlete with her resume would be of interest to any college track program, but Quigley is calling it quits for now. She'll attend Cayuga Community College in the fall — the Spartans do not have a track team — and will consider a return to track after transferring to a four-year school.

If her performance at the state championships was her last, Quigley walks away — or hurdles — satisfied with her accomplishments at Weedsport.

"It's probably the best school to represent," Quigley said. "Everyone here is like family. They weren't there (physically) for my final race but were there in my heart and it was awesome. I wouldn't have wanted to go anywhere else."

