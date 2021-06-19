Goal achieved: Auburn's Izzo named girls lacrosse All-American

Izzo has been a member of the Auburn's varsity girls lacrosse team since eighth grade and has experienced several highs and lows with the program.

She recalls her first year with the team as a middle-schooler in 2017, when Auburn was on the upswing but still not on the level with Section III's powerhouses. Then as a freshman and sophomore, Izzo helped Auburn to back-to-back Class B section championship appearances, but on both occasions the Maroons were foiled by Fayetteville-Manlius.

Auburn didn't reach a third straight championship game in 2020, because there was no game thanks to COVID-19. But Izzo was a crucial member of this spring's team that finally captured that elusive section title.

In her four seasons on varsity, Izzo racked up 138 goals and 47 assists, and nearly 80 ground balls. She capped off her interscholastic career with 33 goals and 16 assists this spring.

Izzo said she was "really honored" to be part of a senior class of Maroons that helped put the program overcome that title hump.