AUBURN — As Central Square mounted an upset bid, Auburn's last line of defense proved to be the difference.

The Maroons' goalie duo of Berkley Brown and Holly Indelicato made critical saves to help No. 2 Auburn defeat No. 7 Central Square 14-9 in the Section III, Class B quarterfinals at Holland Stadium on Tuesday.

Brown started the game in net for the Maroons and made four saves, including the 100th of her career. She limited Central Square to three goals in the first half.

Indelicato took over as Auburn's goalie in the second half and had six stops, including a few on 8-meter shots. Those saves came at a critical point in the game when Central Square controlled possession and trimmed Auburn's lead to two goals.

"I would prefer us not to have to make those saves on the 8-meter, but when it happens, it is a big momentum changer," Maroons coach Bill Dean said.

Central Square opened the scoring and took an early 2-0 lead. Auburn's Natalie Long and Danielle Swietoniowski scored to tie the game, but Central Square answered with another goal. It was their last of the half.

Auburn scored seven unanswered goals to close out the first half. Long scored the equalizer, then gave the Maroons the lead on an 8-meter shot. Caroline Smith scored Auburn's next two goals. Grace Breeze and Olivia Leader, who had a team-high five assists, closed out the first-half scoring for the Maroons to take a 9-3 lead into halftime.

Central Square responded by opening the second half with four straight goals to narrow the Maroons' lead to two, 9-7. Adalyn Bouley gave Auburn a little more breathing room with the team's first second-half goal, but Central Square answered to make it a two-goal game again.

That's when Indelicato made a series of critical saves as Central Square maintained possession. The stops bought time for Auburn's offense to get going again.

Swietoniowski scored the final four Auburn goals as the defense held Central Square to one goal the rest of the way.

This was the third meeting between the two teams. The first two were not close, with Auburn winning by scores of 19-6 and 21-7.

"It's always that third game you see them in the playoffs, the adrenaline is a little bit higher, the focus is a little bit higher and they always come out ready to play," Dean said. "I'm glad that we were able to get some good goalie play, get some good defensive play, I'm glad that our offense at the end there was able to make a little bit of a run and stretch the lead a little bit."

Auburn will play either No. 3 Fayetteville-Manlius or No. 6 Oswego in the Class B semifinals on Thursday. The game will be played at 7 p.m. at Jordan-Elbridge High School.

Gallery: Auburn girls lacrosse host Central Square in the class B quarterfinal at Holland Stadium