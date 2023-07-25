Standing 6 feet, 5 inches, Carter Mizro has little trouble driving golf balls around the course.

His challenge is navigating fairways and greens.

During the 2022-22 season, few did it better.

Mizro became the latest Auburn High athlete to claim a section title, winning the individual Section III when central New York's best gathered in early October.

His path toward the title began long before then.

As a youth, Mizro's parents presented him with a set of plastic clubs that were initially used to chip and putt. Eventually, he worked toward playing an entire hole and later an entire round.

A longtime baseball and hockey player, it wasn't until a few years ago when Mizro turned his full attention to golf.

"I really focused on golf to try and play in college and improve on my game," Mizro said. "I like the individuality of it. You don't depend on anyone else for your success, and that's what I really enjoy about it. It's up to yourself, not anyone else. And I can practice and play whenever I want, and don't have to depend on a schedule for a team or anything. I really like that aspect of it."

In 2022, Mizro's decision paid off.

In the summer, along with various other junior tournaments, Mizro claimed the Cayuga County Men's District tournament with a score of 146 across two days of competition.

"I was playing well and going into (senior season) on a good note," Mizro said. "Obviously I wanted to go with sectionals my senior year and shoot some good scores throughout the season."

The 2022 Section III championships for the Salt City Athletic Conference were at Green Lakes State Park, an 18-hole course that tests players in all facets of golf. It was also a course, Mizro admits, was a struggle in previous encounters.

This time, though, was a different story. Mizro carded a 3-over-par 74 to win the Section III title by two strokes.

"Going into that day, I felt pretty good. I was hitting fairly well off the tee and putting myself in good positions, and made it pretty stress-free on myself the whole round," Mizro said. "I think I had four bogeys and one birdie. Just tried to have fun and didn't think too much of it."

The oddity of fall golf is the break between Section III's tournaments and the state qualifier, which didn't take place until May at Seven Oaks Golf Club in Hamilton.

For Mizro, that date presented a conflict: He was in the middle of baseball season.

Of the 85 golfers that reach the two-day state qualifying event, only 21 advance to the final round. Mizro was not among the finalist group.

"Honestly I felt pretty good going into the tournament, but I got off to a rough start and had some bad breaks," Mizro said. "I didn't feel I was playing too bad, but on the second nine the wind really picked up and I just fell too far behind to catch up.

"I enjoyed playing baseball in the spring one more time, so I can't really complain (about the schedule)."

While his interscholastic career is over, the competition will continue for Mizro. He's playing in several tournaments this summer, and will then head to Le Moyne in the fall to play with the Dolphins' golf team.

The attraction of Le Moyne, he said, was his familiarity with the Syracuse area.

While eager for the next step, Mizro is still appreciate of the Auburn community's support.

"It means a lot. I've had so many people help me along the way, and I know I've inspired people with what I've done," Mizro said. "People have inspired me along the way and I'm super grateful for everyone in the community who's helped me."