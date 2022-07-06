Golf All-Stars: Luke Parker leads Union Springs to IAC, section titles

Golf success is often determined by consistency, and few possess that quality to the same degree as Union Springs' Luke Parker.

While most at his age — or any age — would be happy to score in the 40s, such a card would be considered an off day for the Wolves sophomore.

Thanks to his play, Union Springs was able to capture the IAC and Section IV championship for the first time in 40 years. The Wolves' IAC victory was also their second straight, a first-time accomplishment for the program.

Round after round this spring, Parker turned in his scorecard with a total somewhere in the 30s. In 13 regular season matches, he was Union Springs' medalist nine times.

Parker said his strength on the course differs from week to week. The key to his success, Parker thinks, is his mind.

"I'm not that consistent of a golfer, but I think (my strength) is my mental game," Parker said. "I don't get too mad. I just tell myself to stay patient and know I'll figure it out."

Coach Todd Salls' scouting report on Parker is well-rounded. He complimented his ability as a ball striker, but believes he's at his best around the greens and with his putter.

His personality, according to Salls, is that of a quiet leader.

"If the other kids on the team are looking for guidance, they go to him. If they're looking for someone to golf with, he's who they go to," Salls said. "In the summer I know he's the catalyst in getting some of the guys out to play. It's great to have a leader like him.

"He's always been a real hard worker."

For many high school golfers in New York state, early-season scores can be unpredictable as the weather limits preseason practice time. Arguably the two worst rounds of Parker's regular season came in the first two matches of the year, when he scored a 43 against Odessa-Montour on April 5 and a 45 at Southern Cayuga on April 20.

Only once in the remaining 11 regular season matches did his score reach the 40s.

Salls pinpoints two specific matches when Parker impressed him the most, and both came against Dryden. Parker matched up with the Lions' Patrick O'Neill, whom Salls called one of Section IV's top golfers, and outplayed him. He carded a 36 for even-par in the first meeting on April 26, and shot a 38 the next time in May.

"I like when our golfers go against other good individuals and rise to the occasion," Salls said. "He shot in the high 30s in both matches and I was proud of him for that, standing up to a senior and outscoring him both times."

With Parker leading the way, the Wolves reeled off 12 straight wins to start the regular season. It wasn't until the regular season finale against another unbeaten team, Lansing, that Union Springs suffered its first loss.

At the IAC championships at Soaring Eagles Golf Club in Horseheads, Parker finished second overall with an 86. Sectional play, to his own admission, was more of a struggle. Though the Wolves exited Delhi the team championship, Parker's score dipped to a 91.

"No, my score wasn't what I wanted. It was a rough day," Parker said. "That course you've got to have a lot of patience. It takes 18 holes of golf. I need to get off to a better start."

With his junior and senior seasons still ahead, Parker will have more chances to excel at individual sectionals. Though Salls declined to make specific predictions regarding Parker's future — including potential state championship appearances — he expects the pristine work ethic to continue.

"I know Luke will work hard to be the best golfer he can be," Salls said. "He'll do as well as he can, I know that."