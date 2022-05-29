Guess who's back: Auburn softball returns to section final after defeating Camden

ONONDAGA — Experience pays off.

In a sequence that almost perfectly mimicked the ending of last year's section final, Auburn softball executed a game-ending double play to defeat Camden 4-2 in the Section III Class A semifinals Sunday at Onondaga Community College.

The Blue Devils put a pair of runners on base in the top of the seventh inning and had the game-tying runner, Jadyn Prievo, at the plate with one out.

Prievo hit a ground ball to second baseman Abigail Carr, who tossed the ball to first baseman Elise Clifford for the second out. Clifford then caught the runner at second, Brooke Musch, trying to advance to third and made a heads-up throw to third baseman Morgan Cook.

Cook slapped the tag. Game over, on almost the same play that clinched Auburn's win over Jamesville-DeWitt in last season's championship, with the lone difference being the location of the ground ball (last time, it started with shortstop Emma Merkley).

"I guess we like the excitement of ending the game on a double play," Auburn coach Kelley Horbal said. "What mattered was getting that out (at first base). I told Elise, then she could look to third. The fact that she was able to make a beautiful throw and Morgan placed a beautiful tag to finish the game, couldn't have been a more exciting ending."

Cook, able to complete the double play, said she had "total faith" that Clifford would make the money throw to end the game.

"We've done this before many times," Cook said. "I play with the (Musch) in travel and she's really fast. I expected her to get a pretty good jump. (Clifford threw the ball perfect. It was just a great play."

While the most consequential play came at the end, the most impactful inning came much earlier. Camden, who batted first as the "visiting team" dropped down bunts in each of its first three at-bats.

Auburn couldn't corral the first. The second went for an out at first base. The third resulted in another out, with pitcher Madison Lowe fielding her position and tossing the ball to catcher Sydney Marinelli, who tagged out Musch trying to score from third to keep the game scoreless.

The Maroons employed the same strategy in their first at-bats. Marinelli and Merkley both converted successful bunts to reach base.

That set up an RBI single by Cook and a sacrifice fly from Clifford for Auburn's first two runs. Cook later scored on an error to put the Maroons in front 3-0.

"Offensively, we just play in the moment," Horbal said. "We're really good at having a mix between small ball and long ball, getting our runners moving around. The small ball worked for us in that first inning. Those three runs gave us the momentum we needed."

Auburn's offense was otherwise held in check by Camden pitcher Ryleigh Johnson, who held the Maroons to only four hits in the final five innings. Auburn was able to tack on an insurance run in the fifth on Carr's RBI single to right field.

Four runs proved plenty enough for Madison Lowe, who held Camden to five hits while issuing only one walk. The Blue Devils managed only one extra-base hit, a triple by Prievo in the third inning.

Lowe added four strikeouts. She also recorded four put-outs.

The No. 2 Maroons are now the highest seed remaining in the Class A bracket after top seed Jamesville-DeWitt was upset by New Hartford prior to Auburn's game.

Instead of a rematch against the Red Rams, Auburn will take on the Spartans on Wednesday at Carrier Park, where the Maroons will try to capture their second straight Section III title.

"We've worked so hard. It definitely doesn't come easy, but every day we find something to attack and get better at," Horbal said. "These girls are putting their best foot forward and working to make it happen."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

