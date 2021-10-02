Halftime message propels Union Springs/Port Byron girls soccer over Southern Cayuga

POPLAR RIDGE — Sometimes inspiration can come from unique places.

In this case for Union Springs/Port Byron girls soccer, valuable lessons were learned from the youth players who took the field at halftime during their match at Southern Cayuga.

With fundamentals reinforced by the youngsters, the Wolves took down the Chiefs 2-0 on Saturday at Southern Cayuga High School.

Both of US/PB's goals came in the first half, but Wolves coach Matt Hauser wasn't focused on the scoreboard, so much as how his team was performing.

The team he saw lacked energy and communication. So he pointed to the youth players on the field at halftime for an example.

"We took about 30 seconds and listened to the pee wee players and some of the things they were saying," Hauser said. "They were cheering for each other during a fast break, they were communication when there was pressure.

"I told our girls, if the younger kids can do it so can we. I think focusing on the little things and positively motivating each other seemed to work a little bit."