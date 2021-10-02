 Skip to main content
Halftime message propels Union Springs/Port Byron girls soccer over Southern Cayuga
GIRLS SOCCER

Halftime message propels Union Springs/Port Byron girls soccer over Southern Cayuga

Union Springs/Port Byron's Angelia Scholz controls the ball on Saturday against Southern Cayuga. 

 Justin Ritzel, The Citizen

POPLAR RIDGE — Sometimes inspiration can come from unique places. 

In this case for Union Springs/Port Byron girls soccer, valuable lessons were learned from the youth players who took the field at halftime during their match at Southern Cayuga. 

With fundamentals reinforced by the youngsters, the Wolves took down the Chiefs 2-0 on Saturday at Southern Cayuga High School. 

Both of US/PB's goals came in the first half, but Wolves coach Matt Hauser wasn't focused on the scoreboard, so much as how his team was performing. 

The team he saw lacked energy and communication. So he pointed to the youth players on the field at halftime for an example. 

"We took about 30 seconds and listened to the pee wee players and some of the things they were saying," Hauser said. "They were cheering for each other during a fast break, they were communication when there was pressure. 

"I told our girls, if the younger kids can do it so can we. I think focusing on the little things and positively motivating each other seemed to work a little bit."

Each of the Wolves' goals came within the first 11 minutes of the match. Gabrielle Scholz opened the scoring three minutes in off an assist from Angelia Scholz. 

Eight minutes later, eighth-grader Madison Kalet added an insurance tally. 

Those names are three of several position players that have been key to the Wolves' winning ways (6-4 record) so far this season. He praised several players, including the Scholz sisters, Nicole Namisniak (US/PB's leading scorer), Kalet whom he called a "force to be reckoned with," to Lily Casler who has performed at several different positions this year.

It's the team effort that's helped Hauser feel more comfortable in his second season as head of the program. 

"I'm a lot more comfortable. It's night and day," Hauser said. "It was a six-week season in the spring and I had only a little exposure to the team, and we couldn't combine with Port Byron (which opted out of fall II athletics due to COVID-19). Hopefully we can continue to improve the program and get more girls started at younger years, and creating a winning program for years to come."

US/PB has five more games during the regular season, starting with a Monday date against Lansing. Southern Cayuga also returns to the pitch Monday, against Whitney Point. 

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Sports Reporter

Justin Ritzel is a sports reporter for The Citizen. Justin has been covering high school sports and minor league baseball in Cayuga County since 2015.

