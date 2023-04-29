Olevia Mcleod hopes her return to the softball field is sooner rather than later.

So does the Auburn community, that showed up in droves to support her cause.

Mcleod is a 16-year-old student at Auburn High, whose everyday life took a turn in February when it was discovered she had osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

To treat the cancer, which is in the bone of her knee, Mcleod has already undergone one round of chemotherapy. In May, she'll have surgery that will include inserting a metal plate in her leg, followed by another round of chemo.

All steps toward, she hopes, rounding the bases once again.

On Saturday, hundreds of members of the community gathered at the banquet hall at the Auburn Correctional Training Center in Sennett for a benefit to raise money for Mcleod's medical and various other expenses.

"It's crazy to me," Mcleod said. "Personally, I didn't know this many people. So seeing so many people and knowing they're coming from all over is just great. The love, I really feel it."

Included were various fundraisers, including a 50-50 raffle and prize raffles, to help garner support.

One the event's organizers was Brittany Barski, a longtime friend of Mcleod's mother, Tammy Rossi, who met with a group of several others over the last three months to organize the benefit.

"The news was devastating," Barski said. "Everyone came together so fast and so quickly. Immediately we said we had to do something for her because she needs this.

"I can't believe it. I'm in awe of everything that everyone has done."

In awe, but not surprised. Of Mcleod, Barski said, "Everyone who knows Levy, loves Levy."

"She is a spunky person, somebody that when you're around her, her smile is infectious. She is somebody who is full of energy and is a stud softball player."

Aid has also been infectious. The community is raised thousands of dollars that will support Mcleod through her treatment. Hundreds of tickets were sold for Saturday's benefit, with all proceeds to be transferred to Mcleod.

According to Barski, there's been around $15,000 already raised. A GoFundMe fundraiser dedicated to Mcleod has raised $8,212 as of Saturday evening.

Many in attendance, which not only included members of the community, but members of Auburn's softball program and the Auburn Xtreme club softball program, sported special t-shirts that read "#TeamLevy" or "#LevyStrong."

"We put a lot of work into this, a lot of sweat and tears into this," Barski said. "When you stand back and see all the people, I can't tell you how many times I've cried today seeing the overwhelming support."

Mcleod acknowledged that life since her diagnoses has been a struggle. She's played softball the last eight years and, after being a late-season call-up to Auburn's varsity team last spring, hoped to be a consistent contributor to the team this season.

However, due to her treatment she's been unable to play — though, when able, she's attended games and supported teammates from the dugout.

While it's possible recovery does not include a return to softball, the sport she set aside all others for, Mcleod is approaching the future with a positive outlook.

"I want to be out there right now," she said. "I'd do anything to be out there right now. But there's always a possibility that I don't get that chance. I have looked at golf, some other options, because I want to stay athletic.

"But I'm pushing for it, and want to get back by at least next year, even if it's just to hit the ball."