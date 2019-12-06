UNION SPRINGS — Two first-year head coaches received their first taste of a classic Cayuga County rivalry, and were treated to a gutsy performance from both teams.
This time, it was the Blue Devils that came out on top.
In a game that featured countless lead changes, Moravia boys basketball came out on the right end of a 63-56 win against Union Springs Friday night at Union Springs High School.
That seven-point deficit at the final buzzer was the largest at any point during the game. Moravia did trail by six late in the third quarter, but rallied to take the lead in a back-and-forth fourth quarter. Otherwise, the game never hardly strayed from a three- or four-point difference.
A late 3 from Justin Pettit and three key free throws from Gavin Stayton in the final minute provided the necessary insurance for the Blue Devils.
Pettit finished with a game-high 26 points, including four 3s made, to key a Moravia win.
"He's just a shooter," Moravia first-year coach Cory Langtry said. "He can score the ball and we needed him tonight. He took it and went with it, and knocked down big shots for us."
Despite a younger roster, it often looked like it'd be Union Springs that'd come out on top. Wolves sophomore guard Jose Reyes hit a pair of 3s in the first quarter to give Union Springs an early advantage. Another sophomore, Hunter Martin, hit two 3s in the final minute of the first half to put the Wolves in front 29-27 at halftime.
As the game stayed tight in the second half, that inexperience reared its ugly head. Union Springs had six fouls before four minutes had expired in the third quarter, and as Moravia kept it close, the Wolves rushed some possessions on offense that kept points off the board.
"You're gonna go through games like this," new Wolves coach Dan Cerro said. "We need to get to the point where we react differently, which we will. You've got to get through the growing pains first."
In the fourth, despite having only eight players available, it was Moravia that looked fresh. The Blue Devils leaned on the veteran Stayton — 10 points in the fourth quarter — and the sharpshooter Pettit to pull out the win.
Stayton finished with 17 points, while Ryan Robbins was Moravia's other double-digit scorer with 10.
Jose Reyes paced Union Springs with 18 points, while freshman Damon Brown added 13. Martin and Ryan Bailey both contributed with eight points.
While both coaches are new to roaming the sidelines as varsity bench boss, both have familiarity with their respective programs. Langtry is a Moravia alumni that has spent recent years leading the Blue Devils' junior varsity team.
He takes over for longtime coach Todd Mulvaney, who accepted a job as the Moravia school district's athletic director during the summer. In over a decade as head coach, Mulvaney led Moravia to a handful of section titles and the program's first state title in 2017. Langtry hopes to apply what he learned under Mulvaney as he takes over the job.
"Ever since I started coaching, I was coaching under Todd. He's my brother and we've been together our whole lives," Langtry said. "I really try to style myself after what he did and I want everything to stay as similar as possible. The less we have to change, the better."
Cerro, meanwhile, is also returning to coach for the school he used to play for. Most recently, he served as assistant coach at Auburn under Al Giannone in the mid-2000s.
Taking over for Tim Darnell, who had coached Union Springs for the last three years, Cerro wants to help return the Wolves to annual contender status that he experienced during his playing days.
"It's been a struggle here the last few years in terms of beating the better teams," Cerro said. "The one thing I want to preach to the kids is not to settle for 11-8 and going into sectionals a low seed. Let's win those games against the better teams, and I think we're starting to get into that mindset."
Both teams return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Moravia is home against Southern Cayuga, while Union Springs travels to Marathon.