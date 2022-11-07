In the hunt: Several Cayuga County-area times alive in state tournaments

Several Cayuga County-area sports teams are still standing, as the interscholastic calendar digs into November and state tournaments are abound.

The NYSPHSAA hosted regional games this past weekend for several sports, including soccer and field hockey. Others, like volleyball, don't start state play until this week.

Football remains the only sport still in the sectionals phase.

Here's a look around Cayuga County-area sports:

BOYS SOCCER

Two local teams remain in pursuit of state championships, one that's been there many times before and another that's new to this level of success.

Southern Cayuga (Class D) and Skaneateles (Class B) each won their state quarterfinal matchups last weekend and have advanced to the final four.

For the Lakers, even while integrating a new coaching staff, this season has been much of the same as the last few. Skaneateles won the Class B state title in both 2019 and 2021 (going undefeated in the latter season), and have a chance to become only the third boys soccer team in New York state history to win three consecutive state titles.

Skaneateles is in this familiar position thanks to their overtime victory over Section IV's Owego Free Academy on Saturday. Heschel Eidel was the hero, scoring from about 20 yards during sudden death.

Eidel's goal clinched a date with Section II's Mechanicville on Saturday at Goshen High School.

Like Skaneateles, Southern Cayuga has been no stranger to dramatics. The Chiefs won their state quarterfinal game 1-0 over Section III's Fabius-Pompey, boosted by a first-half penalty-kick goal from freshman Bryce David.

David's goal ensures a historic season for the Chiefs continues. Saturday's game was Southern Cayuga's first in the state tournament since 2003, when the Chiefs lost to Manlius Pebble Hill in the Class C quarterfinals.

Though Southern Cayuga has had many competitive teams since — the team played for section titles in 2006, 2007 and 2011 — this year's squad has set a new bar.

To reach their first-ever state championship game, the Chiefs will have to take down a program that's proven one of New York state's best. Section VII's Chazy has won nine state championships (including two shared with a co-winner) since New York switched to five classifications in 2004.

FIELD HOCKEY

Few teams in Cayuga County were as dominant this fall as Port Byron/Union Springs field hockey. Led by coach Mindy Gilbert, the Panthers rolled to a 13-3 regular season which earned them the top seed in the Section III Class D tournament.

PB/US then promptly handled county rival Weedsport and Morrisville-Eaton in sectionals to clinch the Panthers' second title since 2019.

In previous seasons, a Class D section title only ensured a crossover game with the Class C champion to determine who'd represent Section III in the state tournament.

New York altered that format starting this season, allowing Section III's Class D champion to enter the Class C tournament as an at-large bid. Port Byron took advantage of this revised format, beating Section VI's Akron on Saturday to reach the state semifinal.

The Panthers will travel to Long Island this weekend and play Section IV champion Whitney Point.

VOLLEYBALL

For the fourth time in five years, and fourth consecutive season, Skaneateles volleyball has reached the state tournament.

There's much hope in Lakerland that this trip will be more fruitful than the last few.

No team in Section III's Class C division was a match for the Lakers this year. The team only lost two matches all season — both to Class B competition — as it rolled to a 15-2 regular season, then swept its two opponents in the sectional tournament.

Skaneateles' dominance within Section III is well-established. However, the team's participation in New York state tournaments has been short-lived, as each of their last three sectional titles were immediately followed by losses to Section VI's Portville in the regionals or sub-regionals.

The Lakers won't have to worry about Portville this time — at least, not yet. Skaneateles is slated to face Section IV's Lansing this weekend.

CROSS COUNTRY

Both Section III and Section IV have held their championship meets within the last handful of days, to decide which runners will qualify for the New York state championships.

The Cayuga County-area will have plenty of representation when New York's best meet this Saturday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.

Auburn's boys team captured the Section III Class A team title last weekend at V-V-S, the Maroons' first championship since 1987. The victory ensures that each member of the Auburn team can run at the state meet.

Chris Howard, who was the Maroons' top finisher on Saturday at fifth place, will be making his second straight trip to the state championships. He qualified last fall as an individual.

To qualify for the state meet, as runner must be a member of a section title team or be among the top five runners not included on the championship squad.

With this standard, several other local runners will also advance to V-V-S, all on the girls side: Auburn's Kyleen Brady and Ali Pineau, Skaneateles' Lucy Fleckenstein, and Moravia's Olivia Genson.