Inclement weather causes three playoff postponements for Cayuga County basketball teams

Three girls basketball sectional games that include Cayuga County teams have been postponed due to inclement weather in central New York.

The Auburn, Southern Cayuga and Union Springs girls basketball teams were each scheduled to play Friday evening, but the games have been pushed to a later date.

The Maroons will now play 7:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 against Jamesville-DeWitt in the Section III Class A semifinal.

Union Springs’ opening sectional game has been delayed until Saturday. The Wolves will host Greene at 6 p.m. in the Section IV Class C quarterfinals.

Southern Cayuga will also play Saturday in the section quarterfinals. The Chiefs tip off at Newark Valley at 4 p.m.

Auburn, the No. 1 seed in their playoff bracket, opened sectional play on Tuesday with a 60-28 win over Camden. The Maroons held Camden scoreless in the first quarter and led by 21 at halftime, for their 17th straight win.

Union Springs has not played a sectional game yet, thanks to its No. 2 overall seed that included a first-round bye. The Wolves have not played since last Friday, when they topped Spencer-Van Etten 66-52 in the IAC Small School Championship game.

With two more wins, the Wolves will return to their second straight Section IV championship game. The program has never won a section title.

Southern Cayuga, the No. 8 seed, started postseason play strong on Tuesday with a home victory over Elmira Notre Dame, 56-40. Senior Avrey Colton dominated the game with a triple-double that included 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Among other sectional action scheduled for Saturday, Weedsport girls basketball takes on Waterville in the Section III Class C semifinals at 4 p.m. at Onondaga Community College, while Moravia boys basketball hosts Candor in the Section IV Class C quarterfinals at 6 p.m.

