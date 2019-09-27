AUBURN — Indian River possesses a deceptive yet powerful running attack, and the Warriors delivered an early message to the Maroons.
Two long rushing touchdowns on their first three plays from scrimmage and the message was received.
While Auburn settled in against the tricky Indian River playbook, it wasn’t enough in a 53-20 loss Friday night at Holland Stadium.
The Maroons have now played Indian River three times since dropping down to Class A to start the 2018 season, including a section semifinal game last year. Auburn is still looking for its first win against the Warriors.
Indian River rarely passes — the Warriors only threw it twice the entire game — but the offense often features a wing on each side of the offensive line and one or two runners in the backfield. Out of those formations, the Warriors have a bevy of options, whether it be misdirection runs, tosses or quarterback keepers.
“The toughest part was trying to prepare for it during the week because you can’t replicate that and it showed,” Auburn coach Dave Moskov said. “Every guy is in charge of one spot on the field, one alley way or one person. If you take your eyes off your guy and start peaking around, that’s when they’re gonna get you.
“I hope we get a chance to play them again. I felt like it was a much better second half than first half once we understand where to go.”
It took only 20 seconds and two plays for Indian River to visit the end zone on a 55-yard run from Gabe Lynch, his first of a five-touchdown game. After a quick series from Auburn’s offense, the Warriors handed off to Guillermo Rosario Acosta on first down and that went for a 65-yard score.
Both Lynch and Rosario Acosta scored again before halftime to make it 32-0 with four successful two-point conversions.
Auburn thought it had its first touchdown on the final play of the first half. At the Maroons’ 40, quarterback Troy Churney passed behind the line of scrimmage to Shaheed Beal who scrambled around before throwing a deep attempt to a wide-open Owen Spearing for an apparent score.
However, the touchdown was called back as officials ruled Churney’s initial pass went forward.
“In the tower they said it was 100% sure it was a backwards pass and a legal play that should’ve been a touchdown,” Moskov said. “We’ll look at it on tape. That’s a tough one.”
On the first play of the second half, Churney connected with Dante Herndon for a 44-yard play, and later the pair hooked up on a fourth-and-goal from the 11 for a touchdown.
Auburn’s defense then stuffed Indian River on the next series, forcing a punt from the Warriors’ end zone. The punt was blocked by Michael Calarco and Spearing fell on the ball for the score, cutting Indian River’s lead to 32-12 with over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter.
The Maroons scored once more, a 65-yard screen pass from Churney to Robert Morris, but the defense couldn’t sustain its momentum. The Warriors scored three second-half touchdowns to close out the game.
“We wanted to weather the storm and I thought we settled down in the second half,” Moskov said “Offensively, we came out in the second half and played the game plan that we wanted in the first. Protection was very good and we started completing balls.”
Auburn (3-1) has another tough test next week against Whitesboro (3-1). Similar to Indian River, Whitesboro plays a ground-and-pound style that will test the Maroons’ defensive front.
“We’ve got to lick our wounds and get right back at it,” Moskov said. “We’ve got a huge, powerful team coming in and it’ll be another slugfest.”