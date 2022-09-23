Injury bug continues to bite Weedsport football in loss to South Lewis

WEEDSPORT — The Warriors' fourth game of the season was a trying one.

Already down a handful of important players, the injury bug bit Weedsport again Friday night in a 34-0 loss to South Lewis at Weedsport High School.

The team was already without dynamic Swiss Army knife Andrew Seward, but pass-catcher Troy Brown was injured in the first quarter and did not return, while defensive stalwart Robert Chirco was also forced to exit early.

As injuries piled up, concern was less about the scoreboard and more about whether there'd be enough players to finish the game. Of the Warriors' five seniors — already a slim amount — only two were healthy by game's end.

"It's difficult. You just have to figure out a way to piece things together to function like a football team," Weedsport coach Rob Piascik said. "When you have low numbers, guys have got to be prepared. Guys have to come to practice and get reps at multiple positions.

"We started out with 22 guys and I think we finished this game with 15. It's hard to be competitive when you're scrambling to put guys in positions that they really haven't practiced. It's tough and it shows when you try to execute."

The visiting Falcons were able to take advantage of Weedsport's lack of bodies. Clayton Kreager opened the scoring on a QB keeper with three minutes to go in the first quarter, and Issac Gibson added to that lead on a trip to the end zone with two minutes remaining in the first half.

Those two scores put Weedsport behind 14-0, but the Warriors had their opportunity to climb back into it. With less than a minute remaining before halftime, Joe Lott completed a pass to Ethan Gilfus for a 50-yard gain that advanced the Warriors deep into South Lewis territory.

Only yards away from trimming the Falcons' lead in half, Weedsport attempted four straight passes. The first was completed for a minimal gain and the next three fell incomplete, ensuring a turnover on downs and no points.

"A lot of options get taken away from you when you're in that situation (missing several players)," Piascik said. "You've just gotta be able to punch it in. If you can't score from there, you're not gonna win a lot of games."

Weedsport's defense, which performed admirably in first half and turned the ball over once on AJ Stark's interception at his own goal line, was unable to keep pace in the second. South Lewis methodically moved down the field, moving the chains en route to three more touchdowns.

It was death by a thousand cuts for the Warriors' defenders.

"Hats off to South Lewis. They drove the ball with 4 yards and a cloud of dust," Piascik said. "They didn't have big plays against us. Our guys are in the right place, we just have to make more plays. That's part of the maturation process. We can draw up Xs and Os, but if all eight guys aren't making plays it's not gonna be a good result. We didn't make plays today and South Lewis did."

Weedsport has a short week to get healthy, as the Warriors are back at it next Thursday against New York Mills.

Piascik stressed the importance of execution and attendance at practice, if the Warriors are to capture their first win of the season.

"Our offensive and defensive cards haven't changed," he said. "We've gotta have guys at practice all week long so we can put a game plan together and execute it. We're focused on us, and if we can do the things we're taught to do we're gonna be competitive. We've shown it at times, but not consistently."