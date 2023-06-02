CICERO — Keegan Brady was in disbelief.

As he crossed the finish line of his mid-distance run, he looked to the scoreboard at Cicero-North Syracuse and saw his name atop the leaderboard.

Brady had just won the Division I boys 800m run at Section III's track and field State Qualifier. Auburn's junior runner is heading to the state championships, and he did so winning his race in convincing fashion.

"I never thought I'd be here at the beginning of the season," Brady said. "The first 800 I ran this season was over two minutes. But I got that inspiration in me that maybe I could do something better than this."

Brady not only bettered the two-minute mark, he blasted it. Neck-and-neck with Baldwinsville's Jeffrey Ragonese through the first 400 meters, Brady turned on the jets in the second leg.

He completed his second lap in 55.81 seconds for a final time of 1:57.22, over two seconds better than the runner-up.

"In the first lap I got boxed in a little bit and opened slower than I'd like. I wanted to open with a 57 but it was a 61," Brady said. "It wasn't the best start, but I was able to kick really hard the last lap to get it done."

Thanks to his first-place finish, Brady's spring season will continue. He'll join the state's best at the NYSPHSAA championships next Friday, June 9 in Middletown.

Alongside will be teammate Dustin Swartwood, who continued his reign over his two throwing events: the discus throw and shot put.

Swartwood won the Division I boys shot put by over three innings, with a toss of 49-3.75 on his third attempt to clinch the win.

Similarly, in the boys discus throw, it took a few tries for Swartwood to nab his best throw.

On his third flight in that event, he delivered a toss of 163-7.

That was nearly a foot better than second place, and over 30 feet better than his personal previous try.

Swartwood said his second attempt that landed at 132-2 was his worst since sophomore year.

He utilized the break between his second and third tries to refine.

"Today was an up and down day for discus. It wasn't the best, but it was good," Swartwood said. "In the beginning rounds, nothing was going my way. I threw nowhere close to my PR and nothing was clicking.

"There was another circle, so I used that and started going through the motion. After six times doing that, I got it down. The next throw, I got 163. I was happy with it."

Swartwood will head to the state championships for the fourth time in his varsity career (twice in indoor track, twice in outdoor).

This trip, though, could include a unique itinerary. Swartwood said he'll return to Auburn, from Middletown, to take part in senior prom that Friday, then return to Middletown the following day if he qualifies for the finals.

"I might be a little late to prom," Swartwood said. "It's going to be a very busy week."

A chaotic, but satisfying end to his varsity career.

"Honestly it feels amazing, just to finish out on a high note is great for me. Back when I was younger, I never thought this would happen. It's great and I'm excited for it."

QUICK WORK

While he waited nearly three hours for his first attempt, Weedsport's Troy Brown wasted no time establishing his dominance as the section's favorite in the Division II high jump.

Brown, a senior, won the event with a height of 6 feet, 3 inches. That was the top height among all large school and small school competitors.

Fourteen of the initial 20 participants failed to clear the opening height of 5-10 (high jumpers are afforded three chances).

Brown cleared the bar on his first try, then repeated the feat at 6-0, 6-2 and 6-3. In all, he only attempted four jumps and was successful in each.

No other Division II participant advanced past 6-0.

Offered three tries to exceed the bar at 6-4, Brown took a pass.

Brown had clinched a berth at the state championships already, regardless of Thursday's outcome. At the ESM Invitational on May 5, Brown reached a height of 6-8, surpassing the state's super-qualifying standard for an automatic berth to the NYSPHSAA meet.

He also set a new school record, previously shared by Brown and Eric Quinn at 6-6.

While Brown passed on challenging his own personal record, he'll have another chance next weekend in Middletown.

NEAR HAT TRICK

Skaneateles' Kyla Palmer nearly swept the three sprinting events in the Division II meet.

The Lakers' senior took home the girls 200m dash in 25.34 seconds, then claimed the 400m dash at 57.12 seconds.

Palmer was a split-second from winning her third event, the 100m dash. Her time of 12.46 seconds trailed only South Jefferson's Kennady Billman, who finished in 12.28 seconds.

The two wins guarantee Palmer will compete at the outdoor track and field state championships for the second straight year. She is the defending Division II state champion in the 400m dash, and placed third last spring in the 200m dash.

BUSY BLUE DEVILS

Cato-Meridian sent three individuals (plus a 4x800m relay team) to State Quals. All three took part in the Pentathlon.

Senior Merritt Cox placed sixth in the boys Pentathlon, while junior teammate Asher Muhlnickel finished 16th in the same event.

Freshman Maggie Brown came in fourth in the girls Pentathlon.

The multi-layered event requires participants to compete in five categories: hurdles (110m for boys, 100m for girls), a mid-distance run (1500m for boys, 800m for girls), high jump, long jump and shot put.

Cox and Muhlnickel's best showings each came in the shot put, where the former came in second and the latter fifth. Cox also finished third in the 1500m run.

Brown came in second in the 800m run and third in the high jump, among the 14 participants.

Gallery: Cayuga County track and field athletes compete in the Section III State Qualifier