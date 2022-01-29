'It was a clunker': Weedsport boys basketball defeated by Tully in rare home loss

WEEDSPORT — Weedsport boys basketball faced its toughest task of the season thus far.

Now the Warriors have a better idea of what could be ahead come sectionals.

Weedsport was soundly defeated by Tully 77-33 Saturday night in Weedsport.

The host Warriors entered the week ranked No. 11 in the latest New York state Class C rankings, while the Black Knights were placed at No. 4.

The loss continues a stretch of relative home woes for the Warriors, who have dropped three contests in their home gymnasium this season including last week against Class B Skaneateles and Dec. 18 against Class A Fulton.

From 2015-16 through last season, the Warriors lost only two games on their home court.

In the waning minutes of Saturday's game, Weedsport coach Jon Sgarlata said to those in earshot of the bench that the final score will be a surprise to many to follow Section III basketball.

After the game, though, he alluded to the Warriors' offense struggles of late. Tully, which has played only four games in the month of January, was well-rested and opportunistic.

"It was a game where they're not as good (as the final score) and we're not that bad. They were obviously way better tonight, but we play them again in nine days so we'll see," Sgarlata said. "It was a clunker. We're struggling offensively and I don't know that we've diagnosed exactly what the issues are. We're in a slump and battling through some injuries.

"Sometimes baseball players don't hit the ball and sometimes basketball teams can't hit the basket. We've gotta find our second wind as we get to sectionals."

Indications that Weedsport could be in for a rough night came early as Tully stormed out to a 12-1 lead in the opening quarter.

While the Warriors were able to score some points by feeding big man Troy Brown (finished with a team-high 11 points) down low, each basket felt like a chore.

Several times, Tully knocked the ball loose from a Weedsport player, then transitioned the other way for easy points — a type of defense-to-offense style the Warriors typically employ.

"Tully has very quick guards. Even their bigs are quick," Sgarlata said. "They're difficult to play against and are a good team for obvious reasons."

The Warriors' night could be encapsulated in a series of offensive possessions toward the end of the second half. Landon Kepple forced a turnover in the half court that could've led to a breakaway layup, but inadvertently kicked the ball out of bounds.

The next possession, Weedsport had the ball in the half court but was stripped and that led to two points against.

Finally, with Weedsport again in the half court, an attempt to pass over the Tully defense sailed out of bounds into the Black Knights' bench.

Bad things, in this instance, came in threes.

Weedsport has four regular season games remaining to get right for sectionals. The Warriors return to the court Wednesday against Mater Dei Academy, then have a rematch with Tully the following Monday.

Despite Saturday's setback, Weedsport is still in prime position for one of the top seeds in Section III's Class C bracket. As the season nears its end, the Warriors will shift focus to finding solutions for their recent woes.

"We have some holes right now that Tully was able to exploit," Sgarlata said. "We've gotta be able to patch those up moving forward, and hopefully find a little matchup where we can play a little better next time."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

