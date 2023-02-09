POPLAR RIDGE — Battling injuries and a shortened sophomore campaign, the odds were against Brandon Vanacore reaching 1,000 career points.

That's why, as he reflects on the accomplishment, there's added satisfaction.

Vanacore was recognized on Thursday for becoming the third basketball player in Southern Cayuga basketball history to hit that mark, prior to a game against Susquehanna Valley.

The senior forward reached the milestone on Tuesday in the Chiefs' road win over Groton. He joins a club that features Catie Kopp (1,260 points) and Darren Reeves (1,219 points).

This path to 1,000 was an adversity-filled one. Vanacore dealt with a torn meniscus his first season, lost several games during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, then missed a handful of games junior year with a bad ankle.

"It means a lot. I've been injured for a long time, missed a bunch of my freshman year, sophomore year was cut short because of COVID and last year I got hurt again," Vanacore said in a phone interview on Thursday. "I never would've pictured myself getting to 1,000 with the injuries I went through. It shows I'm capable of more than I thought.

"It was definitely a grind to get here."

Vanacore entered Tuesday's game needing 23 points to reach the landmark. Inching closer and only two points away, the Chiefs drew up a pair of plays for Vanacore that didn't work out.

His next opportunity came on a fastbreak, and Vanacore dropped the ball through for an and-one and the milestone.

"It was a broken play, but it was a cool moment," Vanacore said.

Cool moments have been frequent through the last few years for Vanacore. He was a member of the first Southern Cayuga golf team to capture a sectional title in 2021, then led the Chiefs' boys soccer team to the section title and state semifinal in the fall.

During this basketball season, prior to reaching 1,000 career points, he set the Chiefs' single-game record for points with 45 in a win over Spencer-Van Etten on Feb. 2.

"Looking back on all of it, what I accomplished individually with golf and as a team with basketball and soccer, I had a great group of kids to play with every year," Vanacore said. "It means a lot that my four years of high school were spent on the winning side of things more than the losing side.

"With only one season left to go (golf), it'll definitely stick with me for a long time, knowing we won sectional titles. I played baseball for two years and golf for two years. Being able to play baseball with my brother (Ryan) meant a lot. There's been a ton of meaningful moments for me."

While his career is closer to the end than the start, it's not over yet. Vanacore's basketball team has been state-ranked in Class D for much of the season, and he hopes the Chiefs can make some noise when postseason play begins in roughly two weeks.

"I'm excited for it, especially coming off the win in soccer," Vanacore said. "I know what it takes and a lot of these kids are on the same page because they all played soccer as well. Everyone has a great mentality for it. I think we can make a good run in sectionals, especially if we keep playing the way we are."