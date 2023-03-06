A glut of Section III's football programs went independent for the sake of competitiveness, and now those teams are returning to the fold for the same reason.

In an effort to combat the increasing amount of independent teams within the section, Section III is altering its division and playoff format for the upcoming fall 2023 season.

While classifications from Class AA through Class D will remain, teams will be tiered into two parts (ie: Class A-1 and Class A-2) with previously independent teams falling into the second tier.

The new format should allow for more flexibility and allow each team to book a competitive schedule. In previous seasons, independent schools could not schedule games against teams with a classification in Section III.

The changes were first reported by syracuse.com last Wednesday.

"We're happy with the work that's been done to provide some relief to schools that need it," said Port Byron Dean of Students and Athletic Coordinator Mike Hermann, in a phone interview last week. "Ultimately when you saw the swell of schools going independent, it was because there was enough schools that had had enough.

"It's taken some time and a lot of thoughtful suggestions from certain athletic directors in the area .. and they were able to come up with some ideas that Section III thought, 'OK, we can do that.'"

Port Byron/Union Springs was among 13 Section III teams that played independent in 2022, up from 10 in fall 2021 and seven in the shortened spring 2021 season.

Prior to its multi-year stint among the independents, Port Byron/Union Springs spent three seasons in Section III's Class C division from 2017 to 2019. In those three seasons, the Panthers compiled a 4-20 record.

Satisfied with solutions presented by Section III, Port Byron/Union Springs will ditch its independent label and will be considered Class C-2. Jordan-Elbridge, another independent program in recent seasons, will do the same.

"I think every team's goal is to get back to classification football. But we're not willing to do that just to say we did. It's gotta be done in a proper way," Hermann said. "We want what's best for our kids and athletes. If that meant independent football but the kids are playing competitive games, that's what people want. They don't want to go out and (get blown out) every Friday night.

"I'll relate this to basketball, but I'd rather go an entire season and lose every single game by one point and have that heartbreak, than go out and win or lose every game by 50 points. It's all about competition, that's what everybody wants on a regular basis."

Section III's changes will also have a notable impact on the large school classifications. There will be six schools in the Class AA division (Cicero-North Syracuse, Baldwinsville, Utica, Liverpool, Fayetteville-Manlius and Christian Brothers Academy), that will make up the top six seeds in the sectional tournament, based on record.

Henninger and Rome Free Academy will be considered Class AA-2, which will include a mixed schedule against Class A schools. For sectionals, both will bump to Class AA as the pre-determined seventh and eighth seeds regardless of regular season record (with the higher seed belonging to whichever team wins the regular season matchup.

Auburn, with Corcoran, West Genesee and Whitesboro, will make up Section III's Class A schools. Those four teams will play a crossover schedule against each other, plus Class AA-2s Henninger and Rome and schools from the Class A-2 tier.

For sectionals, Auburn, Corcoran, West Genny and Whitesboro will be guaranteed one of the top four seeds and a home playoff game, while the six Class A-2 schools will compete for the four remaining sectional positions.

"You had to meet the needs of Henninger and Rome, and meet the needs of the independents," Auburn coach Dave Moskov said. "And obviously we wanted to maintain the integrity of Class A football, which is really only four schools. It was a very delicate balancing act and there was a ton of scenarios on the table."

While acknowledging Section III's new format "isn't perfect," Moskov added that the chief concern was bringing central New York's independent teams back into the section.

The increasing total was a unique issue to Section III. Several sections, like Section V (Rochester) and Section IV (Buffalo) don't list any independent teams in their region.

The closest comparable is Section IV (Southern Tier), which listed four independent teams in 2022; Section IX (Orange, Sullivan, and Ulster counties) had one.

"Thankfully (Section III football coordinators Bob Campese and Keith Kempney) were able to pull this together ... it kinda stops the bleeding from the last couple years," Moskov said. "It's not perfect for anybody, but there's a lot of positives here. Every school might have a different need or a different view on what's best for them. It's the best scenario under the circumstances for sure."

While Moskov did not reveal Auburn's entire schedule — Section III will officially release the slate of games later this week — he did note that the Maroons will again play a Week 0 game against Section II's Niskayuna the weekend of Sept. 2.

Similarly, Hermann did not confirm Port Byron/Union Springs' schedule, but said "There are a couple local matchups on Port Byron’s schedule that people from around here will find interesting, for sure."