'It's all new to us': Moravia football downed by Lansing

MORAVIA — Playing in only its fourth game as an 8-man program, Moravia football is still learning the ropes to its new style of play.
On Saturday, the Blue Devils learned some hard lessons at the hands of Lansing.
Moravia fell behind by three scores in the third quarter and was unable to mount a comeback in a 32-14 loss to the Bobcats.
The main culprit in the Blue Devils' woes was Lansing quarterback Ben Vincent, whose athleticism was more than enough to take advantage of the large gaps common in the 8-man game.
According to Moravia coach Fred Ott, there were still plays there to be made, and his team simply didn't make them.
"We kinda knew it was coming and planned for it. We just couldn't stop it," Ott said. "It's tough. They were getting outside on us a lot. We practiced against that a lot this week. Individual kids just gotta step up and make those plays as needed."
Last summer, Moravia announced its intention to become the second football program in Cayuga County to drop to 8-man. Initially expected to begin in September, the Blue Devils' season was pushed back to March as Section IV opted out of all fall seasons.
While that provided Moravia with a few extra months to prepare for its transition to 8-man — albeit with practice time limited due to New York's (since repealed) ban on high-risk sports — there's only so much to learn without actually playing games.
One surprise for the Blue Devils was the amount of passing, or lack thereof, present in 8-man football. Instead, many teams' preference is to utilize the open field and run constantly.
Moravia historically has also preferred to lean on its running attack behind a beefy offensive line. However, in preparing for this season, the Blue Devils anticipated more success through the air that hasn't translated as of yet.
"I really thought teams were going to throw the ball more. We definitely throw the ball more than anyone we've seen so far. That surprised me a little bit," Ott said. "We're trying to find the right personnel to get in there. The blocking schemes are a lot different because you've gotta cover a lot more space, especially if we're sending a lot of receivers out.
"It's all so new to us."
While the final tally was a difference of three scores, Ott believes the game was closer than the scoreboard would indicate. Moravia was only down by six at halftime despite playing the entire second quarter in its own end of the field. Lansing failed to capitalize on its field position though, with Ryan Robbins coming up with an interception near the goal line and the Blue Devils defense also forcing a turnover on downs.
In the third quarter, the levee broke. Vincent broke through the Moravia red zone defense for a pair of scores and a 26-6 Lansing advantage.
The Blue Devils were able to answer with four seconds remaining in the third when Kyle Witten dove for the pylon to cap off a 16 yard run — a touchdown set up by Nick Johnson's 27-yard kickoff return and 21-yard reception on a third down earlier in the drive.
Any chance at a Moravia comeback was snuffed out, however, when Lansing's Anthony McMillen plunged into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown with four minutes left.
In the loss, Witten finished with 71 passing yards, 22 rushing yards and two scores. Nick Johnson posted two catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.
Moravia looks to regroup for its final two games of the season. The Blue Devils travel to Elmira Heights next Saturday, then wrap up the season at Weedsport April 24 in the newly minted "Cayuga Bowl."
Regardless of the results of those final two games, Ott hopes this season proves a valuable experience for when the team reconvenes in the fall — though he added he's glad his senior group had one final opportunity to represent Moravia this season.
"We've got eight seniors that have been in this program for a long time, so it was great to have a season for them," Ott said. "The next step for us ... this is a preparing season for next year for us. Not taking anything away from these games because they're great, but there's no postseason so this is really to get ready for next year. Our big goal was to figure out what works both offensively and defensively, and then work from there."
Gallery: Moravia football battles Lansing in 8-man contest
Football: Moravia vs. Lansing - 2
Football: Moravia vs. Lansing - 1
Football: Moravia vs. Lansing - 3
Football: Moravia vs. Lansing - 4
Football: Moravia vs. Lansing - 5
Football: Moravia vs. Lansing - 6
Football: Moravia vs. Lansing - 7
Football: Moravia vs. Lansing - 8
Football: Moravia vs. Lansing - 9
