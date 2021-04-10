'It's all new to us': Moravia football downed by Lansing

The Blue Devils were able to answer with four seconds remaining in the third when Kyle Witten dove for the pylon to cap off a 16 yard run — a touchdown set up by Nick Johnson's 27-yard kickoff return and 21-yard reception on a third down earlier in the drive.

Any chance at a Moravia comeback was snuffed out, however, when Lansing's Anthony McMillen plunged into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown with four minutes left.

In the loss, Witten finished with 71 passing yards, 22 rushing yards and two scores. Nick Johnson posted two catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Moravia looks to regroup for its final two games of the season. The Blue Devils travel to Elmira Heights next Saturday, then wrap up the season at Weedsport April 24 in the newly minted "Cayuga Bowl."

Regardless of the results of those final two games, Ott hopes this season proves a valuable experience for when the team reconvenes in the fall — though he added he's glad his senior group had one final opportunity to represent Moravia this season.