DRYDEN — Building a champion is a thorough, sometimes gut-wrenching process.

On Saturday, Union Springs girls basketball bore the fruits of their labors.

For the first time in program history, the Wolves are section champs.

Union Springs defeated Moravia 52-32 in the Section IV, Class C final at Tompkins Cortland Community College, and in the process continued an undefeated season that has now stretched to 23 wins.

The Wolves' growth toward Saturday's triumph was effectively a five-year plan, starting with Andy Kalet taking over the varsity program in 2018-19.

His first year at the helm, the Wolves made sectionals but were thumped in the opening round by eventual champion Watkins Glen. Union Springs made a surprising run to the section final the next year but fell short, then lost in devastating fashion in last season's semifinal.

All building blocks toward Saturday's triumph.

"It's incredibly emotional. There's a lot better coaches than me out there and maybe haven't had this opportunity. I'm super grateful," Kalet said. "We've been on both ends of it now, and it's tough (when you lose). The feeling isn't good, but I told the kids to learn and build from it because it's a feeling you can get better from. We learned from it and kept working."

Moravia provided a fitting final test. As Cayuga County and IAC division rivals, the Blue Devils played the undefeated Wolves as well as any other in two meetings during the regular season.

While Union Springs won both times — 45-42 on Jan. 4 and 47-37 less than two weeks later — the matchups provided a teachable moment entering the third tilt.

"We knew we had to play all four quarters, because the last two games with them we didn't," Kalet said. "Credit to Moravia, they made us a better team. I told my team the first time we played them, there's a good chance we're gonna see these guys down the road when it matters. They're a great team that's never going away, because they fight and fight. You know when you're playing Moravia, it's never over until that buzzer sounds."

The Blue Devils delivered on that reputation, holding an early 8-5 lead following back-to-back 3-pointers by Allison Kehoe as Union Springs struggled to score.

That changed in a hurry toward the end of the first quarter thanks to one of the Wolves' unsung heroes. Freshman guard Madison Kalet knocked down consecutive 3s to put Union Springs back ahead.

Kalet added her third and fourth 3s in the second quarter, and a fifth in the third along with an and-one. Her shooting ensured the Wolves never trailed again after Kehoe's baskets in the first quarter.

"It was good for me I think, because I haven't had a good last couple games," Kalet said. "I was glad I could step up today and help the team."

Her performance was also thematic of the Wolves' winning recipe: Role players, whether it be Ella Johnson and Lilly Casler banking successful 3s, or Xavia Evener and Ainsley Francis-Biter provided quality minutes and points off the bench, were the difference.

"The girls can't control how many minutes they play, but they can control how they contribute when they're out there. And that's exactly what happened," coach Kalet said. "That's what this team has been. They're totally unselfish and understand their roles, and when roles change they adapt to them."

Madison Kalet finished with a game-high 18 points, while senior Payton Gilbert was the only other to reach double figures with 12.

Kehoe totaled 10 for Moravia, while Caraline Wasileski chipped in seven.

This Wolves season, so far, has been about the weight of expectation. Union Springs has three seniors — Gilbert, point guard Kailey Kalet and forward Danielle Waldron — that were critical players on the 2019-20 team that lost in the section finals.

While a championship seemed like a foregone conclusion at the time, circumstance had other ideas. Union Springs did not return to the finals in 2021 (no sectionals due to COVID-19) or 2022, and this season was that group's last chance.

Understanding the stakes made the moment all the more special.

"We knew we could do it. We just needed to execute," Gilbert said. "We knew this was our last chance and everything was on the line. It felt good, and we're not done yet."

Said coach Kalet, "I said at the awards banquet last year, 'I'll handle the pressure, you handle the expectation.' That's kinda been our motto. And all through the year, it was one possession, one quarter, one game at a time. There was no way we were looking ahead until we complete the job.

"Now, I'm looking at Cooperstown."

Cooperstown, the Section III champion, is Union Springs' next foe after the former's win over Weedsport on Saturday. No stranger to section titles, this will be the Hawkeyes' sixth trip to the state tournament in the last 10 years.

"Hopefully we can take (this season) all the way," Gilbert said. "It's definitely possible if we bring it. We just have to stay together and have everyone contribute."

