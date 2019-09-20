JORDAN — Head coach Joe Fiacchi sees the progress.
The Eagles recovered from a sloppy first half and scored the only 12 points of the second to pull away from the Warriors, as the Jordan-Eldridge football team beat Hannibal 25-6 at John Howes Stadium Friday.
“We’re a work in progress,” Fiacchi said. “We’re going to be better at the end than we are now. We’ve got a lot of young kids and a lot of kids playing football for the first time. We knew it was going to be a process.”
The Eagles’ Luke Pinckney ran for a pair of touchdowns, while Alexander Pond connected with Erik Ryan for two touchdown passes.
Jordan-Elbridge took advantage of multiple Hannibal fumbles to take a 13-0 lead in the first quarter. Pond completed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Ryan, and Pinckney added to the Eagles’ lead later in the frame by punching it n from the four.
Despite their starting quarterback being hurt in the first, Hannibal got on the board with a four-yard run with a little more than a minute left in the second quarter. The possession came after one of eight fumbles or misplays on kicks in the first half.
“Like I said, we’re a work in progress. … We’re working,” Fiacchi said. “We’re not a great football team right now, but we have the ability to get better. That’s what we’re hanging our hat on.”
The Eagles took a 13-6 lead into halftime, but added to it on their first possession of the third quarter. Trent Thomas had a long kickoff return to the Hannibal 29, and the four minute drive was capped by Pond’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Ryan.
The Eagles added more insurance on a four-play, 60-yard drive in the fourth quarter. Pinckney finished the drive with a 23-yard TD run.
With less than three minutes remaining, Hannibal turned the ball over on downs on the Jordan-Elbridge 1 yard line, and the Eagles drained the clock to hold onto the 25-6 victory.
“I thought our defense gave us a million opportunities,” Fiacchi said. “They played great, and coach Smart did a great job setting the defense up against that offense.”
Jordan-Elbridge (1-2) looks to keep rolling after getting its first win of the season when it hosts Cato-Meridian on Sept. 27.
“If you get the first one, then the kids start to buy in and start to feel good about it,” Fiacchi said. “It’s easier. It’s easier to go to the next one. But we have a tough Cato team coming in.”